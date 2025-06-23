Inside the Ropes: An ESPN Experience at the Travelers Championship

During the recent Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, ESPN Experiences hosted its third travel adventure, Inside the Ropes. The multi-day vacation package featured a private suite on the 18th hole, behind-the-scenes access to ESPN Studios in nearby Bristol, golf instruction from ESPN analyst Mark Immelman, and meet-and-greet opportunities with ESPN personalities—including TGL play-by-play announcer Matt Barrie. Having enjoyed previous ESPN Experiences (Beyond the Rose and Take Me Out to the Ballparks) —and with a growing interest in golf thanks to TGL on ESPN—I selected the Tee-Off package, which ran Wednesday through Saturday, instead of the Champions package, Friday through Sunday.

Checking In

After taking a red-eye flight from the West Coast, I was grateful to find a private transfer waiting for me at baggage claim in Hartford when I arrived on Wednesday. We were quickly on our way to the DoubleTree in Bristol, where, despite the early hour, my room was ready. I had time to relax and refresh before the evening’s check-in event.

However, I spotted ESPN’s latest addition to their golf coverage—legendary NFL insider Adam Schefter—entering the hotel lobby as I was checking in. As if written into a script, he was intently focused on his phone. I hope he didn’t hear my gasp of excitement—my ESPN fun was starting earlier than I expected. Given my fatigue and his focus, I opted not to address him. But it kicked in the adrenaline when I saw a breaking NFL news post from his account—I decided I had witnessed that happening. As a result, no recovery sleep was had, as I had to recount the tale to my gal pal and my husband. I would have to count on caffeine and anticipation to get me through dinner when the crash from this rush arrived.

Several meeting rooms of the hotel had been transformed into “The Clubhouse," which would serve as our gathering place for breakfast and dinner each day. Televisions streamed ESPN programming throughout the space, and the golf-inspired atmosphere was enhanced with a putting mat, a simulator, and muscle recovery stations—complete with Theraguns and what became the crowd favorite: massage chairs.

During the late afternoon registration hours, a snack spread offered sporting event staples like peanuts and pretzels, along with fresh veggies and dip, cookies and chips, and a beverage station with hot and cold selections. But what stood out to me was the thoughtful touch of iced tea and lemonade—just right for mixing our own Arnold Palmers. These tables would later be reset for dinner, with buffet options ranging from lighter fare to hearty entrées and sides—even a carving station—while also including vegan and gluten-free selections. The hotel’s dining team was attentive and efficient, quickly clearing plates, and the staff at the event bar were lively and welcoming.

On opening night, during dinner, NHL on ESPN host Arda Öcal greeted our group and introduced Brett O'Neil, Senior Analyst of Business Development and Innovation at ESPN, for a brief talk. The intimate setting allowed for an engaging conversation as the two discussed ESPN’s recent projects—such as Dunk the Halls and the emerging use of virtual reality, which enables analysts to step inside plays for real-time analysis. Audience participation was encouraged, sparking a lively and insightful Question and Answer session.

I was delighted to see Arda Öcal involved again. He had previously made a memorable appearance at Beyond the Ballparks at a Yankees game and stood out as a host during Beyond the Rose, fostering a real sense of community among attendees. His enthusiasm is infectious, and his “let’s make this happen" attitude energy helped shape an unforgettable New Year’s experience.

Since the shuttle to tour would depart at 8am (so we could spend a few hours at ESPN before making our way to Travelers Championship) I didn’t stay up long past dinner. For those not going to tour the studio, breakfast was available until 10am if they wished to sleep in with shuttle service to the course starting at 9am and continuing each hour for the rest of the day.

Visiting ESPN Studios

I’d previously toured the ESPN Studios at Bristol during Beyond the Ballparks but I was incredibly excited to be returning. In fact, due to an opening the following day, I was permitted to attend tours both Thursday and Friday morning before heading off to Travelers. While the main anchor points of each tour were the same there were some differences so I was grateful for the chance to attend them both.

Thursday’s tour was led by Arlyd, a 25-year ESPN veteran currently working in audio production. She brought deep knowledge and a great sense of storytelling. On Friday, she was joined by Mike, whom I had met during Beyond the Ballparks. Mike works in network distribution—helping ensure ESPN programming airs correctly across platforms—and brought a similarly engaging energy to the experience.

Our tour began in the lobby, where we got a look at the historic BottomLine, early broadcast equipment, a reproduction of the network’s first-ever studio set and the first words said on air. After a brief introduction to ESPN’s origins, we enjoyed breakfast where ESPN employees dine before continuing through various active production environments. During football season you might find any of the legendary NFL personalities here watching the games on the multiscreen display. Oh, to be a fly on that wall!

After fueling up it was time for discovery starting with behind the scenes production. In an inactive audio studio, we had the chance to play with a soundboard featuring iconic sports themes before we stepped into an active audio control room for Get Up! Each day we got to listen in on the director’s call, but on Friday, we heard live banter between Get Up! host Mike Greenberg and NBA analyst Brian Windhorst during a commercial break as they prepped for the next segment.

At the SportsCenter control room, we observed a live SC+ stream through a large viewing window and listened in on behind-the-scenes chatter. Despite the complexity of coordinating live programming—switching cameras, calling graphics, adjusting audio—the tone among the team was remarkably calm and friendly. Even with so much happening, there was still time for “good mornings" and the occasional bit of friendly banter.

On Thursday, we entered the SportsCenter studio moments after the show ended. It was wild to think that moments earlier Gary Striewski had been standing in the same space chatting about a sports highlight while.the cameras zipped around supporting the high energy fast paced nature of SC+. On Friday, we arrived during pre-show prep and caught a glimpse of Gary just before his morning broadcast before we headed over to watch and listen in on the production booth. The studio itself is a technological marvel, with modular physical sets and infrastructure that allows for oversized digital graphics to appear as if they were part of the room.

From there, we visited Studio W—named for Chris Berman and Tom Jackson—home to NFL Live and many other ESPN studio programs, and then moved on to the Baseball Tonight set and Studio Z, often used for E:60. At ESPN’s Creative Studio, we got hands-on time with the telestrator and tried out the efficient template system that lets staff build personalized graphics in moments.

Next, we visited network origination and international control, where studio content becomes the polished broadcasts seen on various platforms, including ESPN’s Disney Cruise Line feed. This team manages everything from commercial transitions to last-minute programming shifts, even censoring audio for language when needed. One of the most interactive moments came when we were allowed to cue a commercial ourselves—a fun and unexpected highlight.

Our final studio stop was the Catalyst Stage—quickly becoming my favorite part of any ESPN tour. This volumetric stage, similar to the technology used on The Mandalorian, allows for immersive, cinematic environments. Our host, Jamil (a fellow Disney fan), walked us through some memorable scenes produced here, including the Moana and “Mayhem" SportsCenter promos. We were virtually transported to the 18th hole at the Travelers Championship, the twin suns of Tatooine, and several Disney parks—including the original Disneyland.

Fittingly, the tour concluded with a chance to test our putting skills before heading to the real 18th hole at the Travelers. As we were leaving ESPN Studios on Friday, we passed a large conference where preparations for NFL Live were underway. Arlyd would be working that show while we were at the course.

The Travelers Championship - Thursday

From the ESPN campus, we traveled just under 30 minutes to TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship. Our shuttle was stocked with snacks and water, and digital tickets had been provided in advance along with a helpful reminder to save them to our phones in case of spotty service at the course. The shuttle would continue its hourly pattern between the hotel and the venue for the rest of the day, giving us the flexibility to come and go as we pleased.

My first moments at this PGA Signature Event were nothing short of magical. We entered the grounds near the 9th hole, and almost immediately I spotted Keegan Bradley—who would go on to win the tournament that Sunday—paired with Rory McIlroy. Both are players I’d become familiar with through their involvement in TGL’s Boston Common Golf Club, so seeing them in person added a layer of excitement and familiarity. After watching them wrap up the hole, we continued on to the ESPN Experiences suite on the 18th hole.

Thursday was intensely humid, with a little breeze early in the day, so we were especially eager to get to the air-conditioned comfort of the suite—and it was just about time for lunch. The private hospitality area offered shaded outdoor seating with a clear view of the 18th green, a prime location to watch the action unfold. Large digital screens displayed the leaderboard and current hole activity, while a pair of TVs inside and one hanging above the outdoor seats streamed live ESPN+ coverage, ensuring we never missed a moment of play happening elsewhere on the course.

The suite provided a full range of food and beverage options throughout the day. From refreshing drinks and hearty lunch offerings to snacks and desserts, everything was thoughtfully curated. A popular standout was the stocked freezer, filled with a variety of ice cream treats—an amazing cookie sandwich of sugar cookies with strawberry ice cream, oreo cones, bars with chocolate and caramel, and more. The bar staff mixed up tasty margaritas, and the hospitality team kept everything running smoothly, adding to the laid-back yet elevated atmosphere. It was the perfect spot to escape the heat, recharge, and connect with fellow guests—all without missing a moment of the championship action just outside.

As someone still relatively new to golf, I chose to stay close to the suite on Thursday, soaking in every bit of the experience from my shaded perch and chatting with others from our tour group. I also met more people from ESPN, including the inspiring Victoria Arlen, and simply enjoyed watching the players’ efforts on the 18th. I even spotted ESPN’s Adam Schefter during his golf reporter debut. That evening back at the hotel during dinner we had another delightful ESPN surprise as Unsportsmanlike’s Michelle Smallmon stopped by The Clubhouse. I’d met her during Beyond the Ballparks so it was nice to see her again.

The Travelers Championship - Friday

By Friday, cooler temperatures and a welcome breeze made exploring the course more appealing, so I ventured out toward the fan zone and made my way to the iconic 15½ hole—the red umbrella island green that anchors the tournament’s charitable initiatives. I was intrigued to learn that portions of the course are temporarily opened as pedestrian pathways, carefully monitored and closed again as players approach. I couldn’t think of any other sport where spectators are allowed in the area of play while play is ongoing.

It was also a surprised to discover the lively energy of the crowd. I had expected the near-silence of a library, but instead found a low but constant hum of activity along the fairways. The proximity between players and fans was striking, and there seemed to be consistent energy in the autograph zones where many golfers took time to interact with the crowd. It gave the entire event a more personal, connected feel than I had anticipated.

That evening, before dinner, TGL play-by-play announcer Matt Barrie stopped by to chat. I had the chance to speak with him about TGL sparking my interest in golf, and he mentioned hearing similar stories from others. He shared that several people had thanked him for making golf accessible to new audiences—some even saying TGL had drawn in family members who had never followed the sport before. Our conversation left me even more excited for the league’s 2026 return, and I’m already hoping to experience it in person in Florida. The energy looks incredible.

Following dinner, we were treated to a visit from golf commentator Mark Immelman. In a conversation hosted by Arda Öcal, Immelman shared entertaining and insightful stories from his broadcasting career before heading to the golf simulator, where he offered brief instruction. A few of my dining companions took him up on it, and after just minutes with him, each walked away transformed in their approach. The look of astonishment and excitement on their faces as they saw immediate improvement in their swings—DJ Thoma (@djthoma) among them—was truly delightful. I loved listening to them share what they’d learned and marvel at how quickly it made a difference.

Reflections

As someone still relatively new to golf, I have a feeling that as my knowledge deepens, so will my appreciation for what a privilege it was to spend an evening hearing his stories. I’m grateful I had the chance to shake his hand, and he very warmly welcomed me to the world of golf with the caveat that it comes with lows as well as highs.

Reflecting on the Tee-Off package at the Travelers Championship, I’m struck by the remarkable level of access and hospitality provided by ESPN Experiences. The trip reminded me that a shared love of sport can build genuine community. Inside the Ropes gave me more reasons to love golf—and offered a deeper appreciation for the people and production teams who bring these moments to us.

I arrived a bit unsure of how a TGL fan would be received. I left not only feeling welcomed and reinforced in my interest in TGL - but with a desire to learn more about the PGA Tour and the overall world of golf.