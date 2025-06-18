Defying the Odds, Jim Abbott’s Unbelievable No-Hitter Story On a New ESPN E60
ESPN E60 will highlight the inspiring story of Jim Abbott, a unique athlete who, born without a right hand, pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees.
What’s Happening:
- Southpaw – The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott, reported by Jeremy Schaap, premieres on Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, following the live coverage of the 2025 MLB Draft at 6 p.m.
- It will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.
About Southpaw – The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott:
- E60 weaves the story of Abbott’s life and career around a recounting of the no-hitter, which occurred on Sept. 4, 1993, when the Yankees hosted Cleveland at Yankee Stadium.
- For Southpaw, E60 secured access to the current Yankee Stadium for a special night of filming with Abbott, where he was interviewed on the field and watched and commented on the broadcast of his no-hitter with Schaap on the stadium’s big screen.
- Abbott's story is a remarkable chapter in sports history. Despite being born without a right hand in Flint, Michigan in 1967, Abbott surmounted significant challenges to become a celebrated baseball pitcher.
- He first gained recognition in his hometown and later at the University of Michigan, where he was named America’s best amateur athlete in 1987.
- His journey continued with a gold medal-winning performance for the U.S. at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, leading to his selection by the California Angels in the first round of the draft.
- After several seasons with the Angels, he was traded to the Yankees. Despite his success, Abbott faced the pressures of being a role model and the challenges of exclusion tied to his inspirational status.
- His groundbreaking career not only earned him international acclaim but also inspired countless disabled and limb-different children worldwide.
- Even three decades later, Abbott's influence endures, making Southpaw a powerful narrative about resilience and embracing differences.
- Over 40 individuals were interviewed for Southpaw, including Abbott, his family, Hall of Fame baseball players, and current athletes with limb differences.
Interviewees Include:
- Kathy Abbott – Jim Abbott’s mother
- Chad Abbott – Jim Abbott’s brother
- Cal Ripken, Jr. – Baltimore Orioles SS, Baseball Hall of Fame (2007)
- George Brett – Kansas City Royals 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (1999)
- Bert Blyleven – Jim Abbott’s California Angels teammate, Baseball Hall of Fame (2011)
Participants in the No-Hitter:
- Matt Nokes – Yankees C
- Don Mattingly – Yankees 1B
- Wade Boggs – Yankees 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (2005)
- Buck Showalter – Yankees manager
- Jim Thome – Cleveland 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (2018)
- Carlos Baerga – Cleveland 2B
Also Interviewed in Southpaw:
- Shaquem Griffin – first NFL player with one hand
- Nick Newell – first MMA champion with one hand
- Carson Pickett – first UNWNT soccer player with one hand
- Jack Curry – former New York Times reporter
- Dr. Nina Lightdale – surgeon and author of The Hand Book
- Tim Brown – co-author with Jim Abbott of Imperfect: An Improbable Life
- Kim Nielsen – author of A Disability History of the United States
- Bob Fontaine, Jr. – former director of scouting, California Angels
- Tim Mead – former California Angels media relations
- Duncan Beagle – Flint (MI) historian
- Tim Beaubien – Jim Abbott’s catcher at Flint Central High School
- Joe Eufinger – Jim Abbott’s football coach at Flint Central High School
- Mark Conover – childhood friend of Jim Abbott
- Tracy Holgate – recipient of life-changing letter from Jim Abbott at age 8
Previously Aired E60 Episodes:
- ESPN's special, Save: The Katie Meyer Story, is available now, focusing on the tragic passing of Stanford soccer captain Katie Meyer in 2022.
- This E60 segment explores Meyer's life, her impact, including a California law enacted in her honor, and the challenges she faced from Stanford's disciplinary process.
- Julie Foudy, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will report on the institutional pressures that contributed to Meyer's mental health struggles.
