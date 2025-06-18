Defying the Odds, Jim Abbott’s Unbelievable No-Hitter Story On a New ESPN E60

ESPN E60 will highlight the inspiring story of Jim Abbott, a unique athlete who, born without a right hand, pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees.

  • ESPN E60 will highlight the remarkable journey of Jim Abbott, a unique sports figure born without a right hand who pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees.
  • This 90-minute program chronicles Abbott's life and career while honoring his lasting impact on individuals with disabilities, who continue to advocate for equal rights and acceptance three decades later.
  • Southpaw – The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott, reported by Jeremy Schaap, premieres on Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, following the live coverage of the 2025 MLB Draft at 6 p.m.
  • It will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

  • E60 weaves the story of Abbott’s life and career around a recounting of the no-hitter, which occurred on Sept. 4, 1993, when the Yankees hosted Cleveland at Yankee Stadium.
  • For Southpaw, E60 secured access to the current Yankee Stadium for a special night of filming with Abbott, where he was interviewed on the field and watched and commented on the broadcast of his no-hitter with Schaap on the stadium’s big screen.
  • Abbott's story is a remarkable chapter in sports history. Despite being born without a right hand in Flint, Michigan in 1967, Abbott surmounted significant challenges to become a celebrated baseball pitcher.
  • He first gained recognition in his hometown and later at the University of Michigan, where he was named America’s best amateur athlete in 1987.
  • His journey continued with a gold medal-winning performance for the U.S. at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, leading to his selection by the California Angels in the first round of the draft.
  • After several seasons with the Angels, he was traded to the Yankees. Despite his success, Abbott faced the pressures of being a role model and the challenges of exclusion tied to his inspirational status.
  • His groundbreaking career not only earned him international acclaim but also inspired countless disabled and limb-different children worldwide.
  • Even three decades later, Abbott's influence endures, making Southpaw a powerful narrative about resilience and embracing differences.
  • Over 40 individuals were interviewed for Southpaw, including Abbott, his family, Hall of Fame baseball players, and current athletes with limb differences.

Interviewees Include:

  • Kathy Abbott – Jim Abbott’s mother
  • Chad Abbott – Jim Abbott’s brother
  • Cal Ripken, Jr. – Baltimore Orioles SS, Baseball Hall of Fame (2007)
  • George Brett – Kansas City Royals 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (1999)
  • Bert Blyleven – Jim Abbott’s California Angels teammate, Baseball Hall of Fame (2011)

Participants in the No-Hitter:

  • Matt Nokes – Yankees C
  • Don Mattingly – Yankees 1B
  • Wade Boggs – Yankees 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (2005)
  • Buck Showalter – Yankees manager
  • Jim Thome – Cleveland 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (2018)
  • Carlos Baerga – Cleveland 2B

Also Interviewed in Southpaw:

  • Shaquem Griffin – first NFL player with one hand
  • Nick Newell – first MMA champion with one hand
  • Carson Pickett – first UNWNT soccer player with one hand
  • Jack Curry – former New York Times reporter
  • Dr. Nina Lightdale – surgeon and author of The Hand Book
  • Tim Brown – co-author with Jim Abbott of Imperfect: An Improbable Life
  • Kim Nielsen – author of A Disability History of the United States
  • Bob Fontaine, Jr. – former director of scouting, California Angels
  • Tim Mead – former California Angels media relations
  • Duncan Beagle – Flint (MI) historian
  • Tim Beaubien – Jim Abbott’s catcher at Flint Central High School
  • Joe Eufinger – Jim Abbott’s football coach at Flint Central High School
  • Mark Conover – childhood friend of Jim Abbott
  • Tracy Holgate – recipient of life-changing letter from Jim Abbott at age 8

