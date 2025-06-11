ESPN Events Announces Dick Vitale Invitational College Basketball Event
But will it be awesome, baby?
ESPN Events has announced the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, a new college basketball event that will annually honor one of sports broadcasting’s most notable figures.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN Events, in collaboration with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, has announced the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, a new men’s college basketball event that will annually honor Dick Vitale, the Hall of Fame broadcaster who recently celebrated his 86th birthday today.
- The inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational will see the Texas Longhorns against the Duke Blue Devils at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., in the opening days of the 2025-26 season. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4th, on ESPN.
- Vitale has called more than 1,000 games since joining ESPN during its first year in 1979, cementing his legacy as one of the most beloved figures in sports broadcasting history.
- Vitale’s countless accolades include induction into the Naismith Basketball and Sports Broadcasting Halls of Fame. Most recently, he received the prestigious Dean Smith Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and was introduced by former ESPN President George Bodenheimer as The New York Athletic Club’s Winged Foot Award recipient.
- Tickets for the Dick Vitale Invitational will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through dickvitaleinvitational.com.
- ESPN has previously teamed with the Charlotte Sports Foundation for the Jumpman Invitational (men’s and women’s) and Ally Tipoff basketball events.
What They’re Saying:
- Dick Vitale: “ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979, and I was so thrilled to learn that ESPN Events will have an annual Dick Vitale Invitational. Jimmy Pitaro and all my colleagues and friends at ESPN have been so good to me and I am so thankful for all of the prayers and love I have received from them during my cancer battles. ESPN has been family to me and has given me a life that has been even better than my dreams. To the Vitale family, ESPN is ‘Awesome, baby’ with a capital A!"
Vitale-ity:
- For over four decades, Vitale has become synonymous with college basketball coverage, known for his enthusiastic catchphrases like "It's awesome, baby!" and "Diaper Dandy" (referring to standout freshmen). He was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
- Off the court, Vitale is a passionate advocate for pediatric cancer research. Since 2021, he has faced multiple cancer diagnoses, including melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord cancer, and, most recently, lymph node cancer. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic and continues to raise funds for cancer research, having contributed over $100 million to the cause.
- In addition to the ESPN Events plans, ESPN has signed Vitale to a new multi-year contract through the 2027–28 season, which will extend the Hall of Fame analyst’s tenure with the company to nearly 50 years.
