Mark Your Calendars, “Fanatics Fest: All Access” Set to Air in July

“Fanatics Fest: All Access” will be available for streaming on ESPN+ following its initial airing.

ESPN will provide fans an exclusive look at Fanatics Fest, the largest global arena for sports, collecting, and culture, with the premiere of Fanatics Fest: All Access in July.

What's Happening:

ESPN will give fans an exclusive look at Fanatics Fest, the largest global gathering for sports, collecting, and culture, with the premiere of Fanatics Fest: All Access on July 7th at 9 PM ET. The special will stream on ESPN+ after its initial broadcast.

on July 7th at 9 PM ET. The special will stream on ESPN+ after its initial broadcast. Produced by OBB Pictures, the program offers a behind-the-scenes view of the three-day event held in New York City from June 20th to 22nd, highlighting key moments through the eyes of six legendary athletes and passionate fans.

Debuting in 2024, Fanatics Fest is a groundbreaking festival that immerses fans in sports and collecting.

As the first of its kind, it unites top sports brands and a variety of athletes in one venue.

The inaugural event drew over 70,000 attendees over three days, generating significant social media buzz with highlights like a surprise concert by Travis Scott and a press conference featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

ESPN's popular morning show, First Take , will return to Fanatics Fest this year, broadcasting live on June 20 at 10 a.m. ET, hosted by Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

, will return to Fanatics Fest this year, broadcasting live on June 20 at 10 a.m. ET, hosted by Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. Guest appearances will be announced as the event date approaches.

What They’re Saying:

Brian Lockhart, SVP of Original Content, ESPN: “Fanatics Fest is where sports, fandom, and culture collide—and that’s exactly the kind of space where ESPN storytelling thrives. From surprise performances to one-of-a-kind athlete moments, this event captures the full spectrum of what it means to be a fan today. With Fanatics Fest: All Access , we’re excited to bring that energy to audiences everywhere, offering an inside look at an unforgettable weekend that pushes the boundaries of live sports experiences."

“Fanatics Fest is where sports, fandom, and culture collide—and that’s exactly the kind of space where ESPN storytelling thrives. From surprise performances to one-of-a-kind athlete moments, this event captures the full spectrum of what it means to be a fan today. With , we’re excited to bring that energy to audiences everywhere, offering an inside look at an unforgettable weekend that pushes the boundaries of live sports experiences." Michael D. Ratner, Founder & CEO of OBB Media: “Fanatics Fest is the sports fan’s ultimate dream, and the perfect project for OBB to partner on, combining an amazing live event, the biggest brands in sports, and an exciting storytelling opportunity. When we joined Fanatics Fest we knew we wanted to figure out how to bring this ultimate fan experience to the fans who couldn’t be there, and with our partners at ESPN, that’s exactly what Fanatics Fest: All Access will do."

In Other News, SportsCenter is Going to Walt Disney World:

SportsCenter is launching a nationwide tour later this month, featuring a highlight stop at Walt Disney World

is launching a nationwide tour later this month, featuring a highlight stop at This summer, ESPN's flagship program will kick off SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days , connecting anchors with fans across the U.S.

, connecting anchors with fans across the U.S. The seven-week journey begins on June 27th in Washington, D.C., with a special edition hosted by Scott Van Pelt at 5 p.m. ET.

One of the tour's key events will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, where The Ocho will be hosted by Randy Scott and Gary Striewski on Friday, August 1st, at 2:00 PM.

More On ESPN: