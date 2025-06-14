Hulu Drops Teaser for Original Series Based on ESPN Comedy Sketch, "Chad Powers"
The series will star one of Hollywood's current A-listers, Glen Powell, taking over Eli's role from the original sketch.
Hulu has just dropped the first teaser for their new comedy series that will see Glen Powell take on the role of a football star in disguise in the new Chad Powers, due out later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu's half-hour comedy, Chad Powers, is set to arrive later this year on September 30th, and a new teaser trailer has dropped showing off what fans can come to expect from the new series.
- In the series, we’ll see Glen Powell (Twisters) take on the role of Russ Holliday. According to the logline, “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers."
- The series is based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series. The half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu.
- The series comes from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.
- The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.
- Chad Powers will premiere September 30th on Hulu.
The series stars:
- Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers
- Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
- Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
- Wynn Everett as Tricia
- Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
- Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
Sketch to Series:
- The new series is based on a 2022 comedy sketch from Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning that quickly went viral.
- The video, made by Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN+, saw the younger Manning sib don a wig and prosthetic nose to go undercover as a walk-on for Penn State University’s football tryouts.
- Very few of the college football players realized it was 41-year-old Manning, who was launching precision passes down the field, until he removed his disguise at the very end.
- Now, that serves as the jumping off point for the whole comedy series, starring Glen Powell as the titular character, Chad Powers.
- This is only the latest in a string of projects for Powell, who quickly made the leap to major stardom with his role in Top Gun: Maverick, where he played the role of "Hangman," a cocky yet skilled pilot.
- His performance in the film garnered a lot of praise and catapulted him into A-list territory, and was followed by subsequent roles in romantic comedy Anybody But You and the storm chasing action blockbuster, Twisters.
- Chad Powers is only one of his upcoming projects, which also include an untitled project with Judd Apatow at Universal, and another untitled project with J.J. Abrams.
- You can check out the original sketch with Eli Manning that inspired the series in the video from ESPN below.