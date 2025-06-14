Hulu Drops Teaser for Original Series Based on ESPN Comedy Sketch, "Chad Powers"

The series will star one of Hollywood's current A-listers, Glen Powell, taking over Eli's role from the original sketch.

Hulu has just dropped the first teaser for their new comedy series that will see Glen Powell take on the role of a football star in disguise in the new Chad Powers, due out later this year.

Hulu's half-hour comedy, Chad Powers , is set to arrive later this year on September 30th, and a new teaser trailer has dropped showing off what fans can come to expect from the new series.

In the series, we'll see Glen Powell (Twisters) take on the role of Russ Holliday. According to the logline, "When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers."

The series is based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN Eli's Places series. The half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu.

The series comes from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

Chad Powers will premiere September 30th on Hulu.

Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers

Perry Mattfeld as Ricky

Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd

Wynn Everett as Tricia

Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny

Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson

