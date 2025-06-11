ESPN and Joe Hand Promotions Extend Distribution Partnership for ESPN+ for Business
The partnership will continue to provide sports content to commercial venues.
ESPN has teamed up with Joe Hand Promotions in a new extension agreement for ESPN+ for Business, providing bars, restaurants, and other commercial establishments with unbeatable sports coverage.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN and Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) are continuing their partnership for ESPN+ for Business with a new multi-year extension agreement.
- The deal with JHP, the largest distributor of premium live sports content to commercial businesses, will see the company continue to help distribute ESPN content for their ESPN+ for Business platform.
- The agreement includes 7 exclusive sports channels that provide year-round coverage and programming, which includes nearly 200 exclusive live events per month.
- In 2024 alone, ESPN+ for Business hosted:
- 400+ college basketball games.
- 125+ college football matches.
- International soccer content including LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and Copa del Rey.
- 30+ PGA Tour Live weekends.
- UFC Fight Nights.
- 50+ exclusive NHL games.
- Live court coverage of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
- College sports coverage for soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey, and gymnastics.
- For fans looking for a JHP property to enjoy their next big sporting event, you can visit the OnTap Sports website to locate the closest bar, restaurant or other commercial venue providing ESPN+ for Business content.
Speaking of UFC…:
- ESPN recently hosted the UFC 316 event.
- For those interested in enjoying our recap of the boxing showdowns, you can find our highlights of UFC 316 here.
- UFC is set to return to ESPN+ on June 14th for the upcoming Fight Night showdown between Usman and Buckley.
Read More ESPN: