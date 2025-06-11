ESPN and Joe Hand Promotions Extend Distribution Partnership for ESPN+ for Business

The partnership will continue to provide sports content to commercial venues.

ESPN has teamed up with Joe Hand Promotions in a new extension agreement for ESPN+ for Business, providing bars, restaurants, and other commercial establishments with unbeatable sports coverage.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) are continuing their partnership for ESPN+ for Business with a new multi-year extension agreement.

The deal with JHP, the largest distributor of premium live sports content to commercial businesses, will see the company continue to help distribute ESPN content for their ESPN+ for Business platform.

The agreement includes 7 exclusive sports channels that provide year-round coverage and programming, which includes nearly 200 exclusive live events per month.

In 2024 alone, ESPN+ for Business hosted: 400+ college basketball games. 125+ college football matches. International soccer content including LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and Copa del Rey. 30+ PGA Tour Live weekends. UFC Fight Nights. 50+ exclusive NHL games. Live court coverage of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. College sports coverage for soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey, and gymnastics.

For fans looking for a JHP property to enjoy their next big sporting event, you can visit the OnTap Sports website

Speaking of UFC…:

ESPN recently hosted the UFC 316 event.

For those interested in enjoying our recap of the boxing showdowns, you can find our highlights of UFC 316 here

UFC is set to return to ESPN+ on June 14th for the upcoming Fight Night showdown between Usman and Buckley.

Read More ESPN: