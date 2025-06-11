ESPN and Joe Hand Promotions Extend Distribution Partnership for ESPN+ for Business

The partnership will continue to provide sports content to commercial venues.
ESPN has teamed up with Joe Hand Promotions in a new extension agreement for ESPN+ for Business, providing bars, restaurants, and other commercial establishments with unbeatable sports coverage.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN and Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) are continuing their partnership for ESPN+ for Business with a new multi-year extension agreement.
  • The deal with JHP, the largest distributor of premium live sports content to commercial businesses, will see the company continue to help distribute ESPN content for their ESPN+ for Business platform.
  • The agreement includes 7 exclusive sports channels that provide year-round coverage and programming, which includes nearly 200 exclusive live events per month.
  • In 2024 alone, ESPN+ for Business hosted:
    • 400+ college basketball games.
    • 125+ college football matches.
    • International soccer content including LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and Copa del Rey.
    • 30+ PGA Tour Live weekends.
    • UFC Fight Nights.
    • 50+ exclusive NHL games.
    • Live court coverage of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
    • College sports coverage for soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey, and gymnastics.
  • For fans looking for a JHP property to enjoy their next big sporting event, you can visit the OnTap Sports website to locate the closest bar, restaurant or other commercial venue providing ESPN+ for Business content.

