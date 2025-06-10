ESPN Takes Us Back to the World of 90s Skateboarding in Latest "30 for 30"

The spirit of the 90s is alive in this new doc.

A new trailer has arrived for the latest 30 for 30 on ESPN, which will debut on June 12th at the Tribeca Festival and appear on the network and its streaming platforms later this month, taking viewers back to the 90s with “Empire Skate."

What’s Happening:

ESPN has released the trailer for the next edition of 30 for 30, “Empire Skate," which will debut at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on June 12th.

Directed by Josh Swade ( There's No Place Like Home, One & Done, Arthur & Johnnie, Tiger Hood, 24 Strong, When The Phog Lifted, Ricky Powell: The Individualist ), "Empire Skate" chronicles the rise and influence of New York Skateboarding culture - through the global phenomenon of Supreme - while highlighting the character who breathed life into that world.

), “Empire Skate" chronicles the rise and influence of New York Skateboarding culture - through the global phenomenon of Supreme - while highlighting the character who breathed life into that world. From the highs of breakout film success and the creation of a brand and movement, to the lows of fractured families and the loss of close friends, it is a style-and-substance trip through a unique moment when multiple trends converged on one city to create something timeless.

The film features Tony Hawk, Alex Corporan, Steven Cales, Chris Keeffe, Jeff Pang, Mike Hernandez, Peter Bici, and Ryan Hickey.

Following its Tribeca premiere, “Empire Skate" will air on ESPN on June 30 at 9pm ET. Following its linear premiere, the film will be available to stream on ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Director Josh Swade: “Skate shops have always been sacred spaces for me—places of creativity, community, and culture. When I moved to New York in the mid-90s, Supreme wasn’t just a store, it was a magnet for a movement that reshaped downtown and radiated far beyond. With ‘Empire Skate’, we wanted to honor that energy and tell the story of how a small skate shop helped fuel a global cultural shift. This film is as much about identity and expression as it is about skating, and I’m proud to help bring that story to the screen."

Stuck in the Past:

As someone who is perpetually stuck in the 90s and determined to get them back somehow through either science or magic, the film promises a good journey back in time.

New York City's skateboarding culture in the 1990s was a vibrant convergence of diverse influences, spreading into fashion, music, and art. It was a time when skating moved beyond a sport to becoming an integral part of urban culture and self-expression, embodying a raw and unfiltered spirit that resonated with younger generations globally.

While Southern California was and still is the center of skate culture, Supreme, which appears to be the main subject of the doc, started as a skate shop in downtown New York City in 1994 and has since become a global fashion icon.

Known for its limited edition releases and collaborations with high-profile brands and artists, Supreme has managed to maintain an aura of exclusivity while significantly impacting both streetwear culture and fashion trends worldwide.

This era also gave rise to Tony Hawk, perhaps the most recognizable name in skateboarding, who is noted for his groundbreaking tricks and mainstream media presence, which have greatly contributed to skateboarding's popularity.

Other featured skateboarders in the doc, like Alex Corporan and Jeff Pang, have been influential in NYC’s skate culture, contributing to both the sport and its lifestyle, capturing the scene’s authenticity.