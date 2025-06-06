ESPN Moves “Get Up” and “First Take” to New Production Facility
The two shows, and ESPN Radio’s “UnSportsmanLike,” are all moving to Disney’s new 7 Hudson Square.
ESPN is moving the New York filming locations for its signature morning shows, Get Up and First Take.
What’s Happening:
- The shows will be moving to 7 Hudson Square, ESPN’s new New York headquarters. ESPN describes the facilities as offering “cutting-edge production capabilities, upgraded technology designed to support dynamic live programming, and creates synergies across The Walt Disney Company."
- Get Up will move first, broadcasting from 7 Hudson Square beginning June 9, followed by First Take on June 23.
- In addition, ESPN Radio’s morning show UnSportsmanLike will also move to 7 Hudson Square as of June 23. All three shows had previously been produced out of ESPN’s Seaport Studios.
- The new space, which opened in fall 2024, is located in the Hudson Square area just west of SoHo and is “designed to foster creativity and collaboration across ESPN and The Walt Disney Company’s New York-based teams." Other Disney-affiliated shows now filming there include LIVE with Kelly and Mark, The View, Tamron Hall, ABC News, and more.
- Said Burke Magnus, President, Content at ESPN, “We are ready for Get Up, First Take and UnSportsmanLike to enter their 7 Hudson Square era. The space has the energy to match the bold conversations and big personalities our fans love."
Eric Ponders:
- Hearing about a big building in New York City where all that production takes place simultaneously, does anyone else get flashbacks to Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and the Gremlins popping up, uninvited, on the sets of all those different shows? Alas, I’m guessing none of the current Disney programming, regardless of the outlet, includes a show where a guy in vampire makeup hosts old monster movies… But wouldn’t it be fun if it did?
