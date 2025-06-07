"SportsCenter" Anchor Jay Harris Shares Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Harris shared the news on a recent episode of "Good Morning America."
Longtime ESPN anchor Jay Harris has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent episode of Good Morning America, SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris announced that he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.
- Harris also shared that he has a scheduled surgery to treat the disease next Tuesday, which will see him step away from his duties on the popular ESPN series.
- During the interview, Harris wanted to highlight the importance of being open and honest surrounding health, especially when it comes to family history and demographics.
- He shared “My goal in sharing this is to join the many others who also want to normalize this conversation and hopefully provide a bit of guidance and preparation, just as it has been offered to me."
- Harris’ doctors are confident he will make a full recovery.
- ESPN First Take anchors Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith wished Harris luck on his surgery and shared kind words on a recent episode of the series.
- You can check out the clip below.
Award Winning Coverage:
- Harris, alongside his SportsCenter collegues, have helped set a new standard for sports coverage on ESPN.
- This year alone, the popular program brought home 2 Sports Emmy Awards.
- ESPN has long been the go to network for sports entertainment, and, amongst its other successful programs, took home a total of 13 Sports Emmy Awards.
- You can read more about the winners here.
Read More ESPN: