Preview: Two Championship Bouts Featuring Heavy Betting Favorites Headline UFC 316

The octagon returns to New Jersey this weekend for a loaded card featuring two championship contests. Some of the best fighters in almost every weight class will step into the cage to put on a show for fight fans who will certainly be looking for some fireworks.

A dominant bantamweight champion will look to defend his crown for a second time in a rematch against the man he took it from in the first place. Plus, the women’s bantamweight title will be up for grabs as a new challenge steps up as a heavy betting favorite and a middleweight contender will face his toughest challenge yet against a mainstay in the division.

Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

While Kelvin Gastelum’s 19-9 record with six knockouts and five submissions may seem impressive, expectations were much higher once upon a time for this former winner of The Ultimate Fighter. After winning his first five UFC fights, Gastelum has stumbled through a record of just 8-9. However, in that time, he has also faced off against some of the best in the sport, including Tyron Woodley, Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. It’s clear he belongs in the octagon with this top talent, he just hasn’t quite been able to pick up the big win.

On the flip side, this is a big chance for Joe Pyfer to score a signature win over a well-known name among fight fans. Pyfer sports a 13-3 record with nine knockouts, including one against Marc-Andre Barriault in his most recent bout. That win was also big because it showed that Pyfer was able to bounce back after his first UFC loss. Pyfer is obviously a dangerous striker, with major power in his hands. He will likely look to keep this bout a striking match and look for an early finish.

My pick: Pyfer via 2nd round knockout

Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout: Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison

The narrative around women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is one of disrespect. No one gave her a chance when she shocked the world and defeated Amanda Nunes to take the title back in 2021. Then in the rematch, she was still the underdog, though this time rightfully so as she lost the championship back to her former foe. Now, after having recaptured the title from Raquel Pennington last year, she comes into her first title defense a major underdog against a woman who is stepping into the octagon for just the third time. Pena sports a 12-5 record with five submission wins and has proven herself to be a very difficult grappler for opponents to deal with. And now, with a chip on her shoulder yet again, the champ is certainly going to be a tough out.

Of course, those betting odds make a lot more sense once you see Kayla Harrison. One of the greatest athletes in the history of women’s MMA, the challenge may only have two UFC bouts under her belt, but she does boast an 18-1 professional record. On top of that, she is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo. She has also won gold at the Judo World Championships. And, as expected, her two UFC bouts were dominant performances against very tough competition. Harrison comes into her first title fight as a -750 favorite, which again feels disrespectful to the champ, but is also pretty warranted. Harrison seems destined to wear UFC gold and if she gets it here, she might just hold it for a while.

My pick: Harrison via decision

Bantamweight Championship bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley

The UFC’s Bantamweight division has been one that has felt open recently, with three different champs in three years. However, things feel a bit different now with Merab Dvalishvili on the throne. And if he defeats Sean O’Malley, the former champion, in their rematch, it seems as though he would suddenly have a stranglehold on this division.

Dvalishvili is a very impressive 19-4 but he has not exactly earned himself any fans by racking up just four finishes in those 23 fights. Still, the champ’s smothering style of grappling has proved very successful, especially against strikers like O’Malley. Since dropping his first two UFC bouts, Dvalishvili has hit his stride and won 12 in a row by bringing overwhelming pressure right into the faces of his opponents. There is no secret Dvalishvili is going to look to take the fight to the ground and smother O’Malley, just like he did in their first meeting.

O’Malley, of course, is much more of a crowd pleaser. The former champ sports an 18-2 record with 12 knockouts, including one against Aljamain Sterling, which earned him the title. O’Malley’s pinpoint accuracy with his hands and showboating antics have made him one of the most popular fighters in the sport. However, in his last meeting with Dvalishvili, a glaring hole in his game was exposed. It will be interesting to see how he has worked on stopping the relentless takedowns of the champ and if that will allow him to keep this fight on the feet. Because if he hasn’t found a way to do that, this is going to be a very familiar five round decision.

My pick: Dvalishvili via decision

UFC 316 will be held Saturday, June 7 at 10 PM ET. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.