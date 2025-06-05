ESPN Debuts New TV Spot Ushering in Next Era of the Network as DTC Platform Launch Draws Near

The ad features milestone moments and memorable quotes from a lengthy history of sports broadcasting.
As we get closer to the launch of ESPN’s new branded direct-to-consumer platform, a new TV spot promises the next era in the network’s history while celebrating their linear legacy.

What’s Happening:

  • ​​Since 1979, ESPN has delivered sports to fans around the world. And now, ahead of the highly-touted launch of their new branded Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) service, a new promo channels their legendary history.
  • Titled “Sports Forever," the new campaign features an ad that is set to drop on television during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC, tonight, June 5th.
  • The ad starts with a moment from the first ever SportsCenter broadcast on September 7th, 1979, with then-anchor Lee Leonard opening the show with, “If you’re a fan… what you’ll see in the next minutes, hours, and days to follow may convince you you’ve gone to sports heaven."
  • From there, we see various small groups of fans staring into the devices, as landmark and memorable sports moments play in a rapid-fire montage.
  • These moments are also interspersed with the iconic personalities of the ESPN brand and some of their classic catchphrases, including moments with Dick Vitale and Stuart Scott’s “Booyah!" among others.
  • The spot also showcases ESPN’s leadership in women’s sports, also interspersed with the cameos of ESPN personalities, like Adam Schefter, Pat McAfee, and Malika Andrews.
  • We finally close with a fan hearing a classic sound synonymous with the network and its banner program, SportsCenter, before we are promised to enter the Next Era in the network with the DTC service.
  • Check out the spot below.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tina Thornton, EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing: “ESPN has been at the center of sports culture for more than four decades – delivering the moments and emotions that connect generations of fans. As we gear up for this next era with our direct-to-consumer offering this fall, we can’t wait to deliver even more unforgettable moments, more heart and more ways to feel what it means to be a sports fan."

Some Memorable Marketing:

  • ESPN has had a history with memorable marketing and ad campaigns. In recent years, they have been continuing the popular "This is Sportscenter" ads airing on the network.
  • Thanks to the internet, we can get a full look at each of these memorable entries, and our own Mike Mack has gone through and revisited them, ranking his favorites. You can check out that list here.
  • Earlier this year, ESPN launched another new campaign where they teamed up with musician and media mogul Pharrell Williams, creating a message that emphasizes the NBA is more than just basketball, but rather a global entertainment powerhouse. Using dramatic film techniques, the campaign tapped into Pharrell’s charisma and style to amplify the excitement around the premiere games on the NBA calendar at that time.
  • This latest spot, “Sports Forever", marks the tease of the new ESPN-branded DTC platform, which will give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN via an enhanced ESPN App.  
  • Previous announcements have revealed the plans will cost $29.99 per month for the unlimited package and $11.99/month for a select option. There will also be bundling opportunities for the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu, including a special offer at launch for $29.99/month for the first 12 months.
  • The new platform will be available in the fall of this year.

