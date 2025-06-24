Game 7 Showdown: Thunder vs. Pacers Was the Most-Watched NBA Finals Game in Six Years

Viewership for the 2025 NBA Playoffs on ESPN and ABC has increased by 10 percent compared to the previous year.

ABC's broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 7 Championship win over the Indiana Pacers is the most-watched NBA Finals game in six years.

What’s Happening:

ABC's broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 7 Championship win against the Indiana Pacers has become the most-viewed NBA Finals game in six years, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

The decisive Game 7 attracted an average of 16,353,000 viewers, peaking at 19,281,000 between 9:45 and 10 p.m. ET across both ABC and ESPN

Throughout the seven-game series, the average viewership reached 10,266,000, marking it as the seventh most-watched telecast on television since early May.

Additionally, the overall audience for the 2025 NBA Playoffs on ESPN and ABC, which included 34 games, averaged 6,118,000 viewers, reflecting a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

Final viewership figures from Nielsen are expected to be released on Tuesday, June 24th, while ESPN and ABC will continue their NBA coverage with the 2025 NBA Draft presented by State Farm on June 25th and 26th.

Also With ESPN:

Disney's Upfront announced an exciting new series for Disney+ Vibe Check .

. Set to air three times a week, this exclusive program promises to deliver a vibrant and engaging take on the sports world, blending humor with thoughtful analysis.

Vibe Check will highlight a powerhouse panel of female talent, including some of ESPN's most prominent personalities.

More On ESPN:

