ESPN's "Vibe Check" Brings Strong Voices and Fresh Perspectives to Disney+

The new female-led sports studio show marks the second Disney+ exclusive show from ESPN.
ESPN’s all-new female-led sports studio show, Vibe Check, is set to make its Disney+ premiere on Monday, June 30th.

  • After unveiling the development of Vibe Check last month, ESPN has announced a premiere date for the Disney+ exclusive show.
  • Vibe Check will premiere on Monday, June 30th, with new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.
  • The show expects to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage through its panel of ESPN’s most prominent female voices — including Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah Storm and more.
  • Vibe Check will deliver fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter — all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.
  • This marks ESPN’s second exclusive show on Disney+, following the launch of SC+ in March.

