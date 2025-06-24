ESPN's "Vibe Check" Brings Strong Voices and Fresh Perspectives to Disney+

The new female-led sports studio show marks the second Disney+ exclusive show from ESPN.

ESPN’s all-new female-led sports studio show, Vibe Check, is set to make its Disney+ premiere on Monday, June 30th.

After unveiling the development Vibe Check last month, ESPN has announced a premiere date for the Disney+ exclusive show.

Vibe Check will premiere on Monday, June 30th, with new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.

will premiere on Monday, June 30th, with new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+. The show expects to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage through its panel of ESPN’s most prominent female voices — including Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah Storm and more.

Vibe Check will deliver fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter — all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.

This marks ESPN's second exclusive show on Disney+, following the launch of SC+ in March

