ESPN's "Vibe Check" Brings Strong Voices and Fresh Perspectives to Disney+
The new female-led sports studio show marks the second Disney+ exclusive show from ESPN.
ESPN’s all-new female-led sports studio show, Vibe Check, is set to make its Disney+ premiere on Monday, June 30th.
What’s Happening:
- After unveiling the development of Vibe Check last month, ESPN has announced a premiere date for the Disney+ exclusive show.
- Vibe Check will premiere on Monday, June 30th, with new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.
- The show expects to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage through its panel of ESPN’s most prominent female voices — including Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah Storm and more.
- Vibe Check will deliver fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter — all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.
- This marks ESPN’s second exclusive show on Disney+, following the launch of SC+ in March.
The Latest from ESPN:
- ESPN and Disney Jr. have launched a program for preschoolers in partnership with Every Kid Sports to provide sports grants to families in need.
- ABC's broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 7 Championship win against the Indiana Pacers has become the most-viewed NBA Finals game in six years.
- Experience golf like never before with Rebekah's recap of her ESPN Experience taking her "Inside the Ropes."
- ESPN E60 will highlight the inspiring story of Jim Abbott, a unique athlete who, born without a right hand, pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees.
