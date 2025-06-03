Walt Disney World Railroad to Operate in Shuttle Mode from Main Street U.S.A. to Fantasyland Beginning July 7th
The Frontierland Station will be closed as work gets underway on the “Cars” expansion.
To accommodate the construction surrounding the soon-to-close Rivers of America, the Walt Disney World Railroad will begin operating in a new way next month.
What’s Happening:
- Only July 7th, the same day that the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island permanently close, the Walt Disney World Railroad will begin operating in shuttle mode at the Magic Kingdom
- This means that the Railroad will travel from Main Street U.S.A. to Fantasyland and back, with the Frontierland Station being completely closed.
- With the Railroad having been closed for 4 years from 2018-2022, it seems as if Disney wants to avoid another lengthy closure for the attraction.
- To accommodate guests who don’t like the sensation of moving backwards, some of the benches will be turned around so that there are both forward and backwards seats no matter which way the train is moving.
- This change in operation is expected to last for multiple years while the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island are demolished and the new Cars attractions are built in their place.
One Way Service to Mickey’s Starland:
- This is by no means the first time that the Walt Disney World Railroad has operated in shuttle mode. When Splash Mountain was being constructed in 1990, the original Frontierland Station had to be demolished and was then worked into the structure of Splash Mountain.
- From November 1990 to December 1991, the Railroad operated in shuttle mode between Main Street U.S.A. and what-was-then the Mickey’s Starland Station.
