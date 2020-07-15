Disney Decides to “Postpone Development” on Mary Poppins Attraction, Spaceship Earth Refurbishment

With EPCOT officially reopening to guests today, many have wondered if some of the plans for the park’s massive makeover will be affected by the temporary closure and shifting economics. Now, Disney has confirmed that they are pausing development on two previously announced projects: a Mary Poppins-inspired attraction and a refurbishment for the classic Spaceship Earth.

Today, some guests visiting the EPCOT Experience preview center noticed that Spaceship Earth Mary Poppins

This afternoon, Disney confirmed that both attractions were being put on hold.

Asked for a statement, a Disney spokesperson said, “As with most businesses during this period, we are further evaluating long-term project plans. The decision was made to postpone development of the “Mary Poppins”-inspired attraction and Spaceship Earth at this time.”

Both of the impacted projects were first announced at the 2019 D23 Expo.

While opening dates for either attraction had been announced, the current version of Spaceship Earth was initially slated to close in May of this year.

Instead, the famed ride will continue to operate in its existing form for the time being.