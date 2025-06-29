Astro Orbiter Reopens at the Magic Kingdom: Tomorrowland’s Celestial Symbol of Interplanetary Harmony and Fellowship

Magic Kingdom guests can once again take an exhilarating spin around the planets.

After being closed since January for an extensive refurbishment, the Astro Orbiter is once again blasting Tomorrowland visitors into the galaxy.

What’s Happening:

  • The Dumbo-style attraction, which sits high above Tomorrowland, has been closed for refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom since January 13th, 2025
  • The entire attraction, including most of its theming elements, were completely removed.
  • Last month, the park began reinstalling the attraction, and within a few weeks, the rockets had returned.
  • As of Friday, June 27th, the Astro Orbiter has reopened looking better than ever – once again taking Tomorrowland guests on an exhilarating spin around the planets.

