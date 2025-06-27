Magic Kingdom's Peoplemover Optimizes Guest Flow with Removal of Dated Turnstile

But the Speedramp! What of the Speedramp?!

The Peoplemover at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland has always been designed to, well, keep people moving. However, there have been some small hiccups in that idea, and it appears that one of those has been removed.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom might notice (or might not, depending on how frequently they go) a bit of a change at the ever-popular Peoplemover in Tomorrowland.

While it might be hard to explain - the Peoplemover, an attraction that (theoretically) never stops moving and is constantly loading people sometimes gets quite a backup in its queue. This causes the queue to grow and extend at the base of Rockettower Plaza and the Astro Orbiter

Just ahead of the Speedramp up to the PeopleMover loading platform, the dated turnstile, a remnant of operations-methods past, has been removed, likely in an effort to keep the line flowing without it dropping to a one-person-at-time turnstile crank at the base of the platform.

However, upon our visit, there is still a cast member in this location, likely for queue merging reasons - VIP tours, Disability Access, etc. This person also will pulse the guest flow as they have in the past so as not to cause a backup of guests on the moving ramp.

While the turnstile didn’t really have a part in that operation, its removal will likely help the guest flow regardless when it comes to gaining access to the loading platform for the Peoplemover.

