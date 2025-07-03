Joffrey’s Coffee Celebrate 10 Years of Flagship Disney Springs Location with a Specialty Beverage
Can you believe its been 10 years since the Joffrey’s in The Landing opened at Disney Springs?
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is celebrating 10 years of their flagship Disney Springs location with a special birthday beverage.
What’s Happening:
- Originally titled the Tea Traders Cafe, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. opened its main Disney Springs location in The Landing on July 3rd, 2015, in what was then still called Downtown Disney.
- Now, 10 years later, the location is honoring its milestone anniversary with a specialty beverage available all month long.
- Now through the end of the month, enjoy the Glitter Cupcake Cold Brew – a birthday bash with Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew, infused with shimmering glitter, a swirl of caramel and vanilla syrups, topped with whipped cream and glitter.
- If that doesn’t suit your taste buds, you can also try the Buzzin’ Honey Latte, available for Disney Springs’ Flavors of Florida event through August 10th, 2025.
- The drink is a buzzing combo of espresso, milk, honey, and vanilla syrup topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles.
More New Treats Available at Walt Disney World:
- Some new and returning sweet treats have arrived at the Magic Kingdom in time for the summer season.
- Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon are also offering some new sweet treats for the summer.
- A variety of patriotic-themed treats are available throughout Walt Disney World for the week of July 4th.
- Fresh new treats and meals, ranging from a Cold Brew Ice Cream Float to a Hot Honey Buffalo Chicken Chef Salad are now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
