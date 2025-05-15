Photos: New Pastel Figment Loungefly Backpack Lands at EPCOT's Creations Shop

It’s always a good time to use your imagination. So let the outfit ideas roll!

Disney Parks fan-favorite character, the perfectly purple Figment, takes on a new pastel hue in a freshly released Loungefly backpack, now available at EPCOT.

Imagination is a Blast:

While visiting EPCOT earlier today, Laughing Place spotted a brand new Loungefly backpack inspired by Journey into Imagination’s Figment.

Taking on a more springtime pastel color palette, the adorable accessory is perfect for the Walt Disney World

Retailing for $90, the backpack takes on the form of the EPCOT mascot, featuring a pleather, waffled design.

The flying dragon-inspired accessory comes fitted with adjustable straps and removable wings.

The design is available now at EPCOT’s Creations Shop, and is expected to hit Disney Store on May 19th.

Figment has been a longtime fan-favorite since his introduction in 1983’s Journey into Imagination.

The legendary attraction ran for just over 15 years before it was shuttered to make way for Journey into Your Imagination.

The attraction opened sans Figment, leading to fan outcry and an eventual retheme now known as Journey into Imagination with Figment

Since Disney’s huge misstep with the character, Figment has become a mainstay at the park through merchandise and meet and greets.

During April’s Meeting of Shareholders, CEO Bob Iger was even asked about the character’s future, leading to him hinting at a potential

