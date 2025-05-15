Photos: New Pastel Figment Loungefly Backpack Lands at EPCOT's Creations Shop
It’s always a good time to use your imagination. So let the outfit ideas roll!
Disney Parks fan-favorite character, the perfectly purple Figment, takes on a new pastel hue in a freshly released Loungefly backpack, now available at EPCOT.
Imagination is a Blast:
- While visiting EPCOT earlier today, Laughing Place spotted a brand new Loungefly backpack inspired by Journey into Imagination’s Figment.
- Taking on a more springtime pastel color palette, the adorable accessory is perfect for the Walt Disney World character’s biggest fans.
- Retailing for $90, the backpack takes on the form of the EPCOT mascot, featuring a pleather, waffled design.
- The flying dragon-inspired accessory comes fitted with adjustable straps and removable wings.
- The design is available now at EPCOT’s Creations Shop, and is expected to hit Disney Store on May 19th.
- Figment has been a longtime fan-favorite since his introduction in 1983’s Journey into Imagination.
- The legendary attraction ran for just over 15 years before it was shuttered to make way for Journey into Your Imagination.
- The attraction opened sans Figment, leading to fan outcry and an eventual retheme now known as Journey into Imagination with Figment.
- Since Disney’s huge misstep with the character, Figment has become a mainstay at the park through merchandise and meet and greets.
- During April’s Meeting of Shareholders, CEO Bob Iger was even asked about the character’s future, leading to him hinting at a potential mini-series for Figment.
During April's Meeting of Shareholders, CEO Bob Iger was even asked about the character's future, leading to him hinting at a potential mini-series for Figment.
