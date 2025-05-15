Photos: Windows Blacked Out and Menus Removed from Mama Melrose's

As Disney’s Hollywood Studios prepares to transform Grand Avenue into Monstropolis, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano has permanently shuttered and we had a chance to check out the current changes to the area.

Today, Laughing Place had a chance to stop by Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the current construction progress in Grand Avenue.

The area's main sitdown restaurant Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano closed on May 10th as the Walt Disney World

Rumored to become Harryhausen's, the Japanese restaurant from Monsters, Inc., the restaurant is one of the first permanent closures for the area.

As of May 15th, not much has changed at Mama Melrose's, at least what is visible from the outside.

The windows have been blacked out to block guest view into the notoriously mediocre dining offering. Menus have also been removed from the menu board out front.

The Mona Lisa mural, hanging flags, and window theming all still remain in the area.

The last day to experience Grand Avenue, including MuppetVision 3D and PizzeRizzo, is June 7th.

Announced at 2024's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new Monsters, Inc. land will include a "door coaster" and several other attractions, experiences, and dining offerings.

Muppet fans, do not fret, the fan-favorite puppets are set to headline

Final performances for Aerosmith are yet to be announced, so expect these projects to be at least a few years away from being ready for guests.

