Photos: CommuniCore Hall Closed as EPCOT Prepares for the Arrival of “GoofyCore” and Cool Kid Summer
Things are going to get a little more Goofy inside the EPCOT flex-space, beginning May 27th.
CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT is currently closed, as the flex-space prepares to welcome GoofyCore for Cool Kid Summer at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Even though the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is still going on through June 2nd, CommuniCore Hall and its collection of displays on the 30 year history of the event has closed. The flex-space is set to be repurposed for “GoofyCore," a Goofy-themed experience as part of Walt Disney World’s Cool Kid Summer event.
- Kicking off on May 27th and running through September 1st, GoofyCore will feature DJ-fueled dance parties, surprise character appearances, hands-on activities and nonstop summer vibes. You could also get Goofy with games like “Loopy Limbo" or “Parachutes ‘n’ Pipsqueaks."
- Items that were available at the Farmers Feast booth inside CommuniCore Hall have been relocated to the Florida Fresh booth, just around the corner next to the Mickey & Friends meet & greet.
- The Cool Kid Summer fun will continue over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where new activities and experiences are also set to arrive for the summer, and you can find out more about those over here.
- The summer fun extends to all the parks of the Walt Disney World with special offerings, and the best way to see and do it all with special Summer Magic ticket offers.
- For more information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with helping you see all the Summer fun this year at Walt Disney World.
