Photos: Muppets 70th Anniversary Gondola Now Traveling On the Disney Skyliner
The bright yellow gondola showcases beloved Muppet characters looking down on you from the windows.
The Disney Skyliner at Walt Disney World Resort has added new Muppets decals on a gondola in celebration of their 70th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Skyliner at Walt Disney World Resort has celebrated the Muppets by adorning one of its gondolas with special decals for their 70th anniversary.
- This vibrant yellow gondola showcases a variety of cherished Muppet characters, who appear to be peering out from the windows.
- On one side, well-known figures like Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, and Sam Eagle are prominently featured.
- On one of the smaller panels, Kermit the Frog is found strumming his banjo beneath a vibrant rainbow.
- The backdrop of each scene showcases red curtains, columns, and archways that draw inspiration from The Muppet Show.
- The third side showcases Statler and Waldorf, the iconic hecklers, depicted with their hands positioned near their mouths, seemingly shouting down at the guests below.
- The doors feature green decals celebrating "Muppets 70 Years."
- The Muppets are currently featured at Walt Disney World through Muppet*Vision 3D; however, this attraction is set to have its final show on June 7 to pave the way for a new Monstropolis land.
- In the future, the Muppets are taking over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster attraction.
More On the Walt Disney World Resort:
