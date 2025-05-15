Photos: Signage Installation Begins Outside The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The reimagined version of the classic Hollywood Studios show will debut on May 27th.
A new, nicely detailed entrance sign has been added outside the theater for the upcoming The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Outside the former Voyage of The Little Mermaid theater, preparation is underway for the new show with the addition of new Stand-By and Lightning Lane signage.
- The next show time will be digitally listed on the left, while what appears to be a clock is currently covered by a “Coming Soon" sticker.
- The exterior queue for the show appears to be set up as well, with the Lightning Lane tap points uncovered as well.
- The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure is set to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Tuesday, May 27th.
- Get a first look at the show with the help of Disney Legend, and the voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson, here.
- Also opening that day, making it the “Summer of Shows" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, which will be located in the Sunset Showcase Theater near Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
