Photos: Sunset Showcase Begins Villainous Makeover Ahead of Unfairly Ever After's Premiere

The new entertainment offering premieres on May 27th.

Work continues around the Sunset Showcase Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as the park prepares to open Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After later this month.

The Disney Villains are beginning their evil (?) takeover of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Sunset Showcase ahead of its May 27th premiere.

While visiting the Walt Disney World theme park, Laughing Place caught a glimpse of the bold new color scheme taking over the soundstage venue.

The ombre fuschia to dark purple pattern takes over the light teal color scheme in the same section where the Lightning McQueen Racing Academy marquee was situated. The former Cars attraction’s sign was removed

As of now, it is unclear if the entire building will take on this new bold and dark look or if this section will just serve as a backdrop for Unfairly Ever After’s new sign.

With the show beginning performances in less than two weeks, there is sure to be a lot of work around Sunset Showcase as they prepare for the Disney Villains.

In Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, the Magic Mirror will invite guests to hear out Disney’s most iconic villains. Telling their own stories, it will be up to the audience to decide whether or not these characters are evil or just misunderstood.

The cutting edge show sees villains return to the venue, which, prior to Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, hosted the special ticketed Club Villain.

The attraction is set to debut on May 27th at the Walt Disney World theme park. We imagine a new marquee for the villain’s new home will be added very soon.

Earlier this week, Disney shared showtimes

