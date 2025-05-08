Lightning McQueen Racing Academy Marquee Removed from Sunset Showcase Ahead of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After Debut
The Disney villain’s new home will welcome guests starting on May 27th.
As Disney’s Hollywood Studios prepares to open Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, work continues around the Sunset Showcase theater with the removal of the Lightning McQueen Racing Academy sign.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place checked out the current progress on the Sunset Showcase theater as it prepares to debut Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.
- The venue formerly housed the Lightning McQueen Racing Academy show, and Disney has been slowly removing all remnants of the Pixar franchise from the outside of the Sunset Boulevard located theater.
- Today, the project reached a new milestone, as the marquee that hung for the Lightning McQueen Racing Academy attraction has been removed.
- This is what the soundstage looked like prior to the signs removal.
- Both the DJ and Cruz Ramirez photo opportunity areas, which can be seen in the above image, have also been removed.
- The last remaining detail of the former attraction exists as a decal on the large backstage gate near Sunset Showcase.
- In Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, the Magic Mirror will invite guests to hear out Disney’s most iconic villains. Telling their own stories, it will be up to the audience to decide whether or not these characters are evil or just misunderstood.
- The cutting edge show sees villains return to the venue, which, prior to Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, hosted the special ticked Club Villain.
- The attraction is set to debut on May 27th at the Walt Disney World theme park. We imagine a new marquee for the villain’s new home will be added very soon.
