Lightning McQueen Racing Academy Marquee Removed from Sunset Showcase Ahead of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After Debut

the Magic Mirror will invite guests to hear out Disney’s most iconic villains. Telling their own stories, it will be up to the audience to decide whether or not these characters are evil or just misunderstood.

In Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After,

The cutting edge show sees villains return to the venue, which, prior to

The attraction is set to debut on May 27th at the

theme park. We imagine a new marquee for the villain’s new home will be added very soon.