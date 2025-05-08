New Video Reminds WDW Passholders That "The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" is A Few Weeks Away
A new video that Walt Disney World has shared with its Annual Passholders serves as a reminder that the new show - “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" is set to arrive in just a few weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have a new video popping up in their feed reminding them that “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" will be opening soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The new show, set to debut on May 27th, (as the video so eloquently reminds us) tells the familiar tale of The Little Mermaid (based on the animated classic) with high-tech digital puppetry, live actors, and more.
- The video also shares who fans can expect to see in the show, including appearances of Ariel’s sisters - something that was not featured in the original show that was housed in this space - “Voyage of The Little Mermaid."
- The video, which also appears in the Passholder Buzz section of the Walt Disney World/My Disney Experience app, shares that the show will take place in a new theater with new seating, though again - it’s in the same theater location that was once “Voyage of The Little Mermaid", likely alluding to a new look or possibly layout in the building. We’ll know for sure on May 27th.
- Unfortunately, the video for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders did not mention or reveal any kind of Passholder preview dates for the new show, leading the video to just serve merely as a reminder of many things we already knew ahead of the show’s opening in a few weeks.
- Also opening that day, making it the “Summer of Shows" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, which will be located in the Sunset Showcase theater near Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
