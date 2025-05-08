New Video Reminds WDW Passholders That "The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" is A Few Weeks Away

The video, which also appears in the Passholder Buzz section of the Walt Disney World/My Disney Experience app, shares that the show will take place in a new theater with new seating, though again - it’s in the same theater location that was once “Voyage of The Little Mermaid", likely alluding to a new look or possibly layout in the building. We’ll know for sure on May 27th.

Unfortunately, the video for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders did not mention or reveal any kind of Passholder preview dates for the new show, leading the video to just serve merely as a reminder of many things we already knew ahead of the show’s opening in a few weeks.

Also opening that day, making it the “Summer of Shows" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After , which will be located in the Sunset Showcase theater near Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror .