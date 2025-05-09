Showtimes for "Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After" Now Available as Disney's Hollywood Studios Debut Draws Near

It's back-to-back villains at the Sunset Showcase theater!

As we get closer to the debut of the new show, showtimes are now available for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

With the new show “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After" set to debut later this month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can now see showtimes for the new offering at the official Walt Disney World

For May 27th, the day the show is set to debut, the showtimes are as follows: 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 12:30 PM 1:00 PM 1:30 PM 2:00 PM 2:30 PM 3:00 PM 3:30 PM 4:00 PM 4:30 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 7:00 PM

Taking a look at these times, the show will play (at its peak) every 30 minutes. Great for capacity at the park but leaves us wondering about the show’s actual duration.

Shortly after the show was announced, a runtime of 40+ minutes appeared on the official website before it was taken down. Given these showtimes, that runtime does not appear to be accurate.

It could also mean that a pre-show is involved in the new show, leading guests into a holding area for a quick turnaround before the next show begins, but that has not been officially confirmed at this point.

In the new show, the Magic Mirror has summoned the guests to experience the Mirror realm — so expect a lot of mirrors, and encounter a number of Disney Villains. Never ones to let a dramatic performance pass them by, fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will break through the glass and take the stage to prove once and for all why they are the most misunderstood. In the end, it will be on the guests in the audience to make the final call in a delightfully wicked finale filled with dozens of the most infamous evildoers awaiting your decision from within the Mirror’s realm.

It’s all part of a summer of new entertainment offerings coming to Walt Disney World, which will also see the long awaited return of a nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

