Photos: New Three Caballeros-Themed Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

Celebrate your trip around the World Showcase with new Gran Fiesta Tour-inspired merchandise.

Fans of the Gran Fiesta Tour at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT can pick up new Mexico Pavilion merchandise featuring the Three Caballeros.

Saludos Amigos:

Nothing beats a trip around the World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT.

The Walt Disney World park offers the incomparable experience of immersing oneself into amazing cultures through food, entertainment, attractions, and shopping.

Of course, the fan-favorite park is also home to some of the best merchandise on property, highlighting EPCOT’s unique combination of technology, culture, and innovation.

While visiting EPCOT earlier today, Laughing Place spotted new merchandise at EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion.

Honoring the pavilion’s indoor boat ride, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

Available at the gift shop inside of the pavilion, let’s take a look at the new merchandise items.

Three Caballeros All-Over Print Button Up

Mexico Pavilion Three Caballeros T-Shirt (See First Image for Back Design)

Three Caballeros Baja Jacket

Three Caballeros Youth T-Shirt

Mexico Pavilion Three Caballeros Tervis Tumbler

Three Caballeros Minnie Ears with Removable Bow

