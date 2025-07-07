My Disney Experience App Reflects New Frontierland Changes Hours After Permanent Closures at Magic Kingdom

Not Pictured: All of the walls that are about to appear in the park.

It never takes too long does it? As Magic Kingdom attractions have closed permanently, maps on the My Disney Experience app have already been altered to reflect these changes.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday marked the last day of operation for some classic Magic Kingdom attractions and experiences, and now users of the Walt Disney World

These changes are no surprise however, as it was expected after the closure of the Liberty Square Riverboat Tom Sawyer Island

Now, users of the app will notice (as expected) that the attractions are no longer listed, but the entire swath of land that made up the Rivers of America is missing, and filled with the generic green filler on the graphics.

While we haven’t seen the paper map of the park just yet today, it can be assumed that this will appear the same way in the printed version.

In years past, when the Rivers of America was drained for refurbishment, a wall did not go up, but with the massive amounts of construction that are expected for the new Piston Peak Cars-based attractions, it’s safe to assume that the entire perimeter of this former Riverfront area of Frontierland (and into Liberty Square for that matter) will be behind construction walls.

