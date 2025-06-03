Concept Art Map Revealed for Cars-Themed "Piston Peak" Area of Frontierland at Magic Kingdom
Work on the project is starting next month.
The Cars are coming to Frontierland. Today, Disney debuted a new look at what’s on the way to Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- As announced at last year’s D23, two attractions set in the world of Cars will be added to Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.
- Today, Disney revealed a new piece of concept art that takes the form of a map, loosely showing how this area of Frontierland will fit into the existing park.
- This art also reveals that this sub-section of Frontierland will be called Piston Peak (which is a location featured in Planes: Fire and Rescue, although the project won’t recreate anything specific from that film).
- Noticeably, the art includes several water features that will be present in the area.
- Also interesting is that the map includes a character that appears to be a Cars version of Ranger J. Audubon Woodlore.
- In fact, Imagineers confirmed that this is the case — with this character being named Ranger J. Autobahn Woodlore.
- As previously announced, Piston Peak will be home to two new attractions: a rally race-style ride as well as a family attraction of some sort.
- While we don’t yet know when Piston Peak will debut, some closures have been set to make way for the new area.
- The Rivers of America, the Liberty Square Riverboat, and Tom Sawyer Island will have their final day of operation at the Magic Kingdom on Sunday, July 6th.
- Additionally, starting July 7th, the Walt Disney World Railroad will begin operating in “shuttle mode," going back and forth between Main Street, USA and Fantasyland during construction.
What Imagineers Are Saying:
- As the concept art shows, Piston Peak takes inspiration from the Rocky Mountains as well as national parks architecture.
- Imagineers also referred to how wilderness settings have been portrayed in Disney films and parks previously.
- But how does this world of Cars fit into Frontierland?
- For the answer to that and much more, you can check out more from what we learned from Imagineers about this project.
