Transform Cookies Into Canvases at Amorette’s Patisserie for Cool Kid Summer

The Disney Springs location has introduced a fun new sweet treat that gives a new meaning to playing with your food!

Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs is getting into the fun of Cool Kid Summer with a fun interactive treat.

What’s Happening:

  • Unleash your inner cookie artist at Amorette’s Patisserie! As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, the Disney Springs sweet shop has introduced a new interactive offering for Cool Kid Summer.
  • Kids, and those young at heart, can pick up the new Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints.
  • Using paintbrushes, guests can take the edible paint off an easel-shaped cookie to paint two other cookies, both shaped like Mickey and featuring the iconic outlines of Mickey and Minnie.
  • No end date was given for this treat, but it will likely be available through the end of Cool Kid Summer – which wraps up on September 1st.
  • The Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints will cost you $19.00.

