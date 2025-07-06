Transform Cookies Into Canvases at Amorette’s Patisserie for Cool Kid Summer
The Disney Springs location has introduced a fun new sweet treat that gives a new meaning to playing with your food!
Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs is getting into the fun of Cool Kid Summer with a fun interactive treat.
What’s Happening:
- Unleash your inner cookie artist at Amorette’s Patisserie! As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, the Disney Springs sweet shop has introduced a new interactive offering for Cool Kid Summer.
- Kids, and those young at heart, can pick up the new Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints.
- Using paintbrushes, guests can take the edible paint off an easel-shaped cookie to paint two other cookies, both shaped like Mickey and featuring the iconic outlines of Mickey and Minnie.
- No end date was given for this treat, but it will likely be available through the end of Cool Kid Summer – which wraps up on September 1st.
- The Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints will cost you $19.00.
