New Grizzly River Run Merchandise Makes a Splash at Disney California Adventure

There’s a waterfall of new merchandise over at Disney California Adventure celebrating Grizzly Peak’s Grizzly River Run.

Grizzly River Run is a river raft ride and an original, opening day attraction at Disney California Adventure.

The attraction has thrilled and chilled riders since its 2001 opening, and those looking to commemorate their voyage through the natural landscape of Oo-soo’-ma-te (the official name of the bear shaped peak).

The new line of merchandise includes two new sweatshirts, a new T-shirt, and a themed towel.

Many of the items feature icons of the attraction, including the large bear statue out front of the attraction.

Personalization is also available on these items, so make sure you ask a cast member about embroidery.

Grizzly River Run T-Shirt ($31.99)

Grizzly River Run Hoodie ($64.99)

Grizzly River Run Crewneck ($59.99)

Grizzly River Run Towel ($34.99)

