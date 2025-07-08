New Grizzly River Run Merchandise Makes a Splash at Disney California Adventure
Don't feed the bears!
There’s a waterfall of new merchandise over at Disney California Adventure celebrating Grizzly Peak’s Grizzly River Run.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new line of Grizzly River Run merchandise at Rushin’ River Outfitters.
- Grizzly River Run is a river raft ride and an original, opening day attraction at Disney California Adventure.
- The attraction has thrilled and chilled riders since its 2001 opening, and those looking to commemorate their voyage through the natural landscape of Oo-soo’-ma-te (the official name of the bear shaped peak).
- The new line of merchandise includes two new sweatshirts, a new T-shirt, and a themed towel.
- Many of the items feature icons of the attraction, including the large bear statue out front of the attraction.
- Personalization is also available on these items, so make sure you ask a cast member about embroidery.
- Let’s take a look!
Grizzly River Run T-Shirt ($31.99)
Grizzly River Run Hoodie ($64.99)
Grizzly River Run Crewneck ($59.99)
Grizzly River Run Towel ($34.99)
Shopping at Disneyland’s 70th:
- Shopping at the Disney Parks is a great way to commemorate your magical vacation memories.
- Right now, Disneyland Resort is inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy" with four exciting merchandise collections specifically curated for the 70th anniversary festivities.
- While many of the items embrace the celebration's jewel tone theme, there are also items inspired by Disneyland’s past, Walt Disney, and Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- You can check out the collections here.
