First Look: High Key Club Concierge Lounge Set to Open Tomorrow at the Disneyland Hotel
The new club-level lounge features an absolutely incredible mural, with a ton of references to Disneyland of the 1950s.
Disneyland has shared some first look images from the High Key Club, a new concierge lounge opening tomorrow at the Disneyland Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney Parks X account shared some first look images inside the fabulous new High Key Club lounge for guests staying club-level at the Disneyland Hotel.
- The post also revealed that the lounge will be opening very soon – tomorrow, July 10th, in fact!
- Described as “swanky and sophisticated, colorful and fun," the lounge pays homage to the mid-century modern aesthetic of the 1950s, and features the music and sounds of Disneyland Park circa 1955.
- That is exemplified by the fantastic nearly 50-foot-wide mural, which showcases a number of Disneyland-related elements, real-life or not, such as:
- The Blue Fairy and Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio
- Cinderella’s Golden Carriage
- Peter Pan flying over Big Ben
- Sleeping Beauty Castle
- A Mouseketeer, likely Annette Funicello
- The Disneyland Band
- The Dapper Dans
- Firehouse Five Plus Two
- A Tiki Bird
- The Sherman Brothers
- Celebrating not only music, artists, musicians, and voices, but also unique instruments, bands, foley sounds, and history of audible magic at the park that Walt Disney brought to life, High Key Club will feature a custom soundtrack showcasing the sounds and songs of the park and will display prominent artifacts.
- The entrance to the High Key Club features a wonderful mid-century stylized logo, along with Professor Owl, from shorts like Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom or the Disney Sing-Along-Songs VHS tapes, depending on your generation.
- High Key Club will nearly double the space of the previous club-level lounge in the hotel’s Adventure Tower and will be a special place for concierge-level guests to watch Disneyland park fireworks and enjoy music from the show on nights that feature pyrotechnics.
- Artistic light fixtures resembling classic Disney records can be found above, and you might also spot metal discs once used on a self-playing music machine from Walt Disney's apartment on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Later this year, a second club-level lounge will be added to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to complement The Veranda.
- You can find out more about that new lounge, which is set to open in 2026, here.
