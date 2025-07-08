Abe Inspires Walt In New Behind-The-Scenes Video Showcasing New Attraction Poster
The poster news follows the debut of a brand new marquee several days ago.
Walt Disney Imagineering has teased the new attraction poster for Walt Disney - A Magical Life in a new behind-the-scenes video showcasing the detail and inspiration that went into the new art.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has showcased a glimpse into the artistic process as we see the development of the new attraction poster for an attraction opening soon at Disneyland Park.
- Taking inspiration from similar posters that came before it, we see pencil sketches as artist Jeremy, a senior graphic designer at Walt Disney Imagineering, experiments with what will become the attraction poster for Walt Disney - A Magical Life, coming soon to the Main Street Opera House.
- We see him tinker with designs, paying tribute to the original, before taking a high-tech twist and we see him work on the final product on a digital drawing pad. Something that was not used back in the debut days of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.
- He even showcases a Hidden Mickey in the final design, which also features one of the most famous photos of Walt Disney himself.
- Check it out in the video below.
A Magical Life:
- In the new attraction on Main Street USA, taking up residence in the Main Street Opera House alongside Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, Walt Disney - A Magical Life will feature the first Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.
- Opening on July 17th, the new attraction - which also features an edited version of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream that still plays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios - will play regularly during its initial run, and then play in rotation with Mr. Lincoln afterward.
- For more information on what you can expect to see in the new show, be sure to check out our sneak peek here.
- Along with the new attraction poster, a new marquee has recently been installed at the Opera House in the park, and you can see more of that in our post here.
- If you’re interested in seeing the new attraction for yourself at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
