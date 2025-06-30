New Marquee Promising Two Experiences Installed at Disneyland's Opera House

One of those experiences is brand new, the other is a classic Disneyland favorite.

Guests visiting Disneyland today are sure to notice a new addition almost immediately upon entering the park as a new marquee has been installed at the Main Street Opera House, marking the two theatrical presentations that will take place in the building.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Disney Parks showcased the installation of the new marquee at the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland.

This installation has occurred ahead of the debut of the highly-anticipated new experience, Walt Disney - A Magical Life."

The new attraction will be the home of the Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself that was announced

The new attraction is set to debut on July 17th, 2025, and after it’s initial run, will play in rotation with the classic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

That’s why the new marquee features both titles, and mentions that the Main Street Opera House now features “Two Dramatic Theater Presentations!"

Walt Disney - A Magical Life will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey that will culminate with a visit with Walt in his office - read: the Audio-Animatronics figure. For more information about the attraction, be sure to check out our special preview, here.

You can see the new marquee for yourself now at Disneyland Park, with the attraction inside opening officially on July 17th.

A Date To Remember:

July 17th is the perfect day for the new attraction to open, marking the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom

The attraction was initially set for a debut in May alongside the rest of the offerings that give Disneyland guests the chance to Celebrate Happy, but was shifted back to July 17th.

That day this year seems to be a bit more reverent. Along with the debut of Walt Disney - A Magical Life, we are also getting a special experience in the Main Street Cinema it’s a small world

That very verse will debut on the classic attraction that same day.

