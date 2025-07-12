Inflate Happy: The Disneyland 70th Hot Air Balloon Lands in San Francisco's Presidio
Disneyland will officially turn 70 on July 17th.
We are just 5 days away from the official 70th anniversary of Disneyland! In celebration of the event, San Francisco’s Presidio hosted the “Celebrate Happy" hot air balloon.
What’s Happening:
- ABC7 News Bay Area has shared that the Disneyland 70th hot air balloon was recently inflated at San Francisco’s Presidio.
- The park and former U.S. Army post near the southern end of the Golden Gate Bridge hosted the celebratory balloon in anticipation of Disneyland’s 70th birthday on July 17th.
- The approximately two and half minute clip even showcases a reporter standing inside of the balloon, showcasing how large the inflatable vehicle really is.
- According to the video, the handmade balloon is 70 feet tall and capable of holding 90,000 basketballs.
- The Disneyland 70th hot air balloon made its first appearance at ESPN's Connecticut headquarters back in May.
- Created by Cameron Balloons U.S., the design features the 70th anniversary logo as well as Mickey’s face.
- It’ll be exciting to see if the Disneyland 70th hot air balloon will make additional appearances leading up to the official birthday.
- While the official anniversary is still 5 days away, Disneyland fans can join in on the “Celebrate Happy" festivities now!
- The party began back in May and is expected to last through summer 2026.
Magic at the Presidio:
- While the Disneyland 70th hot air balloon was a special appearance, Disney magic can always be found in San Francisco’s Presidio at the Walt Disney Family Museum.
- The detailed and interactive exhibition invites visitors to explore Walt’s life, career, and legacy through personal objects, photographs, detailed models, and more.
- In addition to their regular displays, the museum is currently offering a special Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic exhibit and will also host an upcoming event exploring Mid-Century design with painter, illustrator, and designer Shag.
- You can learn more about the event here.
