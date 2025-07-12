Inflate Happy: The Disneyland 70th Hot Air Balloon Lands in San Francisco's Presidio

We are just 5 days away from the official 70th anniversary of Disneyland! In celebration of the event, San Francisco’s Presidio hosted the “Celebrate Happy" hot air balloon.

What’s Happening:

ABC shared

The park and former U.S. Army post near the southern end of the Golden Gate Bridge hosted the celebratory balloon in anticipation of Disneyland’s 70th birthday on July 17th.

The approximately two and half minute clip even showcases a reporter standing inside of the balloon, showcasing how large the inflatable vehicle really is.

According to the video, the handmade balloon is 70 feet tall and capable of holding 90,000 basketballs.

The Disneyland 70th hot air balloon made its first appearance ESPN

Created by Cameron Balloons U.S., the design features the 70th anniversary logo as well as Mickey’s face.

It’ll be exciting to see if the Disneyland 70th hot air balloon will make additional appearances leading up to the official birthday.

While the official anniversary is still 5 days away, Disneyland fans can join in on the “Celebrate Happy" festivities now!

The party began back in May and is expected to last through summer 2026.

Magic at the Presidio:

While the Disneyland 70th hot air balloon was a special appearance, Disney magic can always be found in San Francisco’s Presidio at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

The detailed and interactive exhibition invites visitors to explore Walt’s life, career, and legacy through personal objects, photographs, detailed models, and more.

In addition to their regular displays, the museum is currently offering a special Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic exhibit and will also host an upcoming event exploring Mid-Century design with painter, illustrator, and designer Shag.

You can learn more about the event here

Read More Disneyland Resort: