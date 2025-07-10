A Surprising Character Headlines a New Halloween Buffet at Disneyland Resort
Get ready for spooky meals with your favorite Disney pals this fall!
Disneyland Resort is diving into autumn with some fantastic fall-themed character dining experiences, including a brand-new Halloween dinner and the return of two beloved autumn buffets.
Clarabelle's Enchanted Halloween Dinner:
- Clarabelle Cow continues her recent surge in popularity as Disneyland Resort introduces Clarabelle's Enchanted Halloween Dinner at Storytellers Cafe inside Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- Running from August 22nd through October 31st, Guests can dine with Clarabelle Cow and her woodland pals dressed in festive Halloween attire.
- It’s quite an achievement for her to receive top billing and it’s interesting to see more famous characters such as Donald and Goofy being referred to as “woodland pals."
- The Dinner buffet will run from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm and feature hand-carved meats, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, grilled salmon, grilled pork, seasonal vegetables, bread pudding, sweets, confectionaries, and ice cream.
- The adult price (ages 10+) for Clarabelle's Enchanted Halloween Dinner is $79 while the price for children 3 to 9 is $42.
- Bookings for the all-new Clarabelle's Enchanted Halloween Dinner will open on Tuesday, July 15th.
More Festival Fall Dining Offerings:
- Two popular fall character dining experiences are also making a comeback.
- Goofy's Kitchen Celebrates Halloween! at the Disneyland Hotel will run from August 22nd to October 31st.
- This experience includes Halloween-inspired fare, themed decor, music, Disney PhotoPass digital downloads, and a Halloween-themed button.
- Some seasonal items include Mickey waffles and classic pancakes with pumpkin icing and pumpkin toast at breakfast, and roasted butternut squash panzanella, cheese ravioli with pumpkin cream sauce, and a "happily haunted heap of Halloween-themed desserts at dinner.
- Pricing for Goofy's Kitchen Celebrates Halloween! Is as follows:
- Adults (ages 10+): $69 breakfast, $74 lunch, and $79 dinner
- Children (ages 3-9) $39 breakfast & lunch, $42 dinner
- The last seating of the day will take place at 8:30 PM, and the final appearance by Goofy and the gang will start at 9:00 PM.
- Bookings for Goofy's Kitchen Celebrates Halloween! are available starting today, July 10th.
- Also returning are Mickey's Autumn Adventures Breakfast Buffet and Mickey's Autumn Adventures Brunch Buffet at Storytellers Cafe will be available from August 22 through November 16, 2025.
- Pricing for these offerings are as follows:
- Adults (ages 10+): $69 breakfast, $74 brunch
- Children (ages 3-9): $39
- Mickey's Autumn Adventures Breakfast & Brunch Buffet bookings will go live on Tuesday, July 15.
Clarabelle Cow in the Parks:
- Clarabelle Cow has been featured in the past in theming for Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Buena Vista Street and Clarabelle’s Frozen Yogurt at Mickey’s Toontown.
- Clarabelle Cow is much more difficult to spot at Walt Disney World Resort, particularly if not visiting during a holiday event like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- In Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World) and Disneyland Park, Clarabelle Cow appears as a fortune teller at the carnival scene within the attraction.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- "Walt Disney – A Magical Life" to Utilize Virtual Queue Upon Opening at Disneyland Next Week
- Get Ready for Drum Major Mickey as Downtown Disney is Set to Host a Disney on the Yard Event
- Celebrate Soulfully: The Golden Horseshoe Honors Black Country Music with the Black Music at the Turn of the 20th Century Exhibit
- New Grizzly River Run Merchandise Makes a Splash at Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com