Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Upcoming Talk with Artist Shag About "The Magic Behind Mid-Century Design"

This mid-century event will take place in mid-August.

Art fans in Northern California are going to want to grab tickets to an upcoming talk hosted by acclaimed artist Shag at The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco. More details below.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco’s Presidio is hosting an event entitled “The Magic Behind Mid-Century Design" to be hosted by American artist Shag.

Tickets for this talk cost $40 for Walt Disney Family Museum members or $55 for adult non-members. Seniors and students with ID can get in for $50, while youth tickets are $45. Children ages 5 and under get in free, registration is required at the museum’s official website

The museum is also currently hosting an exhibit called “Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic" in its Lower Lobby and Theater Galleries through Sunday, September 7th.

What they’re saying:

The Walt Disney Family Museum: “Join us in welcoming painter, illustrator, and designer Shag as he discusses the iconic elements of mid-century modern design, an aesthetic that continues to fascinate and inspire nostalgia seven decades after its inception. Mid-century art and design was shaped by artists like Mary Blair and few today are able to speak to its influence better than Shag. His art has been featured in museums including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, and the Naples Museum of Contemporary Art in Italy. He has designed products and merchandise around the world and was the official artist for the 50th anniversary of Disneyland in 2005."

