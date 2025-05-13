Walt Disney Family Museum to Celebrate 70 Years of Jim Henson with Stacked Panel of Guests

It's time to meet the Muppets (quite literally) and some of the creative forces that brought them to life.

Celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Jim Henson Company at the Walt Disney Family Museum next month with a very special (and stacked!) panel looking back at everything from The Muppet Show to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is hosting a very special celebration of The Jim Henson Company, marking their 70th anniversary with a special panel in June.

Tickets are now available for members and non-members alike at the official website for the museum, here

In 1955, a young man named Jim Henson created a television show featuring puppets called Sam and Friends and the rest is history. The Jim Henson Company has entertained multiple generations of children and adults, with television shows including The Muppet Show ( 1976–81), Farscape (1999–2004), Dinosaur Train (2009–21), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019), and most recently Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (2021– present) along with memorable films, including The Dark Crystal (1982) and Labyrinth (1986), Muppet Treasure Island (1996), and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022).

Join puppet designer and costumer Bonnie Erickson, The Jim Henson Company's Archives Director Karen Falk, puppeteer and voice actor Dave Goelz, producer Alex Rockwell, and CEO of The Jim Henson Company and daughter of Jim Henson, Lisa Henson, as they share their favorite memories of the last seven decades of Henson productions full of humor, heart, and hope in a panel discussion moderated by Emmy-nominated actress, writer, producer, and host Yvette Nicole Brown.

The panel will take place on Saturday, June 14th at 3:00 PM at the museum’s ILM Theater.

Tickets cost $50.00 for members, $70.00 for non-member adults. $65.00 for seniors and students (with ID), $60.00 for youth tickets.