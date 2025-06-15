Spill the Tea with Ashley Eckstein and Nina West at The Walt Disney Family Museum
The duo will be partaking in a special virtual program on Wednesday, June 25th, 2025.
The Walt Disney Family Museum is about to “spill the tea" with a special virtual program, featuring Ashely Eckstein and Nina West.
What’s Happening:
- You’re invited to spill the tea at an exclusive virtual Alice in Wonderland-themed “tea" party and chat with internationally acclaimed drag performer Nina West and actress Ashley Eckstein.
- West and Eckstein will discuss their experiences performing, acting, writing children’s books, their friendship, their mutual love of Disney, and their passion for giving back via charitable work.
- The “Spill the Tea" Party takes place on Wednesday, June 25th at 5:30 p.m. PT.
- Tickets are available now, and are free for members, $15 for adult non-members, and $10 for seniors, students and youth.
- Eckstein is best known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and various other series, in addition to founding the Her Universe fashion company.
- West rose to international prominence on the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and has since gone on to be a fixture at a number of Disney events, including D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
More Happenings at The Walt Disney Family Museum:
- During a Walt Disney Family Museum event celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Jim Henson Company, the topic of Muppet*Vision 3D came up. Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson stated that they are in discussions with Disney about bringing the beloved film to VR.
- The museum recently hosted a special event titled Directing at Pixar, offering an insightful and candid discussion about the creative and collaborative process behind the studio’s animated films and series.
- The latest exhibit to call the museum home is an updated look at the life and career of Disney Legend Mary Blair, featuring Diane Disney Miller’s collection of Mary Blair artwork. Our own Alex Reif had the chance to tour the great new exhibit, which runs through September 7th, 2025.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com