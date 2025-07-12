Vice Presidential Vacation: JD Vance Expected to Visit Orange County and Disneyland Resort this Weekend

Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Orange County this weekend, with multiple reports online that the politician is heading to Disneyland Resort.

The Orange County Register

While his visit has not been confirmed by White House officials, Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento shared that Vance’s advance team was in Orange County on Thursday.

The appearance has been rumored for the last day or so, with temporary flight restrictions

While the news source reached out to Disneyland Resort regarding the rumored visit, the House of Mouse does not provide information regarding guest visits out of respect for privacy.

As of right now, security at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort has been amped up, including additional screening measures, which was found thanks to Matt Desmond on X

Checking around the Grand Californian to see if I can find Vice President JD Vance… https://t.co/bTCtL0P39D pic.twitter.com/fXA0xpi7x3 — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 11, 2025

The Vice President is expected to arrive sometime this afternoon.

While JD Vance may be visiting Disneyland Resort, the Hall of Presidents Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

While the returning show was left mostly unchanged, however, President Donald Trump now recites the oath of office rather than giving a speech.

You can check out pictures and videos of the show here

