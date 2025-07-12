Vice Presidential Vacation: JD Vance Expected to Visit Orange County and Disneyland Resort this Weekend
Additional security has been added around Disney's Grand Californian Resort.
Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Orange County this weekend, with multiple reports online that the politician is heading to Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Orange County Register is reporting that Vice President JD Vance is set to spend the weekend in Orange County, CA, with a possible trip to the Disneyland Resort.
- While his visit has not been confirmed by White House officials, Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento shared that Vance’s advance team was in Orange County on Thursday.
- The appearance has been rumored for the last day or so, with temporary flight restrictions being filed over Anaheim.
- While the news source reached out to Disneyland Resort regarding the rumored visit, the House of Mouse does not provide information regarding guest visits out of respect for privacy.
- As of right now, security at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort has been amped up, including additional screening measures, which was found thanks to Matt Desmond on X.
- The Vice President is expected to arrive sometime this afternoon.
Politicians at Disney:
- While JD Vance may be visiting Disneyland Resort, the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has officially reopened after a 5-month long refurbishment.
- While the returning show was left mostly unchanged, however, President Donald Trump now recites the oath of office rather than giving a speech.
- You can check out pictures and videos of the show here.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com