Classic Fisher-Price Toys with Disney Designs are Perfect For Your Inner Child — or Your Actual Child!

Sure these may be toys, but we all know these collectibles are designed for fans of seeking some Disney nostalgia.

Disney Store is taking guests back in time with their newest toy drop that celebrates retro classics from Fisher Price. If you grew up in the decades before the millennium, you’ve likely come across these vintage toys that put a Disney spin on the company’s most popular releases.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store never ceases to surprise us with the new items they choose to spotlight, and this week’s drop is especially impressive.

Our favorite online retailer is turning the clock back with some classic toys from Fisher Price! Five signature toys from decades past are resurfacing and will make a great addition to any Disney collection.

Fisher Price’s signature See & Say toy has been given a Mickey Mouse update with Mickey’s ears and bright yellow shoes. While it features a Disney aesthetic, this collectible operates like the original toy, with a large center dial (with farmer Mickey!) that can be pointed at one of 12 farm animals. A pull string reveals the sound belonging to the animal!

Along with the See & Say, Disney Store also has: Two Tune TV Little Pluto Pull Toy Music Box Record Player Cash Register

Fisher Price Vintage Disney toys are available now at Disney Store

