More Micro-Sized Magic Arrives at Disney Store with Second Wave of Urupocha-Chan Plush from Disney Store Japan

Goofy leads the way and he's brought Pluto, Chip, and Dale along too!

The second wave of Urupocha-Chan plush from Disney Store Japan have made their way to the USA and this time it’s Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale who have made the international journey. These micro plush offerings are super cute and ultra cuddly and they can’t wait to join your Disney collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This year, Disney Store has focused on bringing fans more offerings from their international divisions and have welcomed plush and accessories hailing from Disney Store China and Disney Store Japan.

Today sees another release of cuddly characters from the Japanese Urupocha-Chan plush line.

This adorably sweet series of collectibles features favorite Disney characters as palm-sized soft fluffy plush with a cute chubby body. Yes, they may be small but each pal is hugely huggable! This second wave includes: Goofy Pluto Chip Dale

The Disney Store Japan Urupocha-Chan Collection is available now at Disney Store and each plush sells for $16.99.

Goofy Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 5" - Disney Store Japan

Pluto Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan

Chip Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan

Dale Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan

