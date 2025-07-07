Home Decor to Haunt Your Halls? You'll Love These Frightful Finds at Disney Store!
Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection, which includes home decor that’ll make you scream…with delight!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.
- The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor, and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.
- Fans looking to add some spooky fun to their home or office have no shortage of options when it comes to the Haunted Mansion. Light up figurines, kitchen accents, blankets, and more bring elements of the attraction to your favorite spaces.
- Sarah “Sally" Slater and the Dynamite Gentleman are key pieces in the series and both are available as light up figurines.
- The attraction’s famous purple wallpaper is featured across several pieces including a kitchen towel and throw blanket.
- If you’re a fan of the moments in the graveyard, then you are sure to love the singing busts figure that lights up and features sound; and while they don’t have any electronic features, the watchful bust bookends will stand guard over your favorite stories.
- Finally, Constance Hatchaway and the Mansion Gargoyle are taking a softer approach to life as a plush pal and a light up shoulder plush respectively.
- New home decor styles in the Haunted Mansion Collection are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99-$199.00
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
The Haunted Mansion Kitchen Towel
The Haunted Mansion Paper Towel Holder
Sarah ''Sally'' Slater Light-Up Figure – The Haunted Mansion
The Dynamite Gentleman Light-Up Figure – The Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion Singing Busts Light-Up and Sound Figure
The Haunted Mansion Watchful Busts Bookends
The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Throw Blanket
Hitchhiking Ghosts in Doom Buggy Light-Up Figure – The Haunted Mansion – Large 19 1/2''
Gargoyle Pen – The Haunted Mansion
Constance Hatchaway Plush Doll – 16 1/2'' – The Haunted Mansion
Gargoyle Light-Up Magnetic Shoulder Plush – The Haunted Mansion – 6''
Everything Haunted Mansion
- Haunted Mansion Holiday will return to Disneyland for Halloween Time on August 22nd, continuing its run through Holidays at the Disneyland Resort and into 2026.
- Explore the attraction like never before with Ghost Dog written by Disney Imagineer Bob Weis. The book is a fantastical adventure set in the late 60’s at Disneyland (and beyond!) as a boy tries to return a ghost dog back to where he came from.
- Ghostly PEZ dispenser anyone? Back in March, Disney Parks introduced a wave of character-inspired PEZ dispensers including some familiar faces from The Haunted Mansion.
More Disney Store Merchandise
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!