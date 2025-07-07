Home Decor to Haunt Your Halls? You'll Love These Frightful Finds at Disney Store!

We're in Haunted Mansion season now! The 2025 collection is here with plush, kitchen styles, bookends and more.

Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection, which includes home decor that’ll make you scream…with delight!

What’s Happening

Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.

The full lineup was revealed last week

Fans looking to add some spooky fun to their home or office have no shortage of options when it comes to the Haunted Mansion. Light up figurines, kitchen accents, blankets, and more bring elements of the attraction to your favorite spaces.

Sarah “Sally" Slater and the Dynamite Gentleman are key pieces in the series and both are available as light up figurines.

The attraction’s famous purple wallpaper is featured across several pieces including a kitchen towel and throw blanket.

If you’re a fan of the moments in the graveyard, then you are sure to love the singing busts figure that lights up and features sound; and while they don’t have any electronic features, the watchful bust bookends will stand guard over your favorite stories.

Finally, Constance Hatchaway and the Mansion Gargoyle are taking a softer approach to life as a plush pal and a light up shoulder plush respectively.

New home decor styles in the Haunted Mansion Collection are available now at Disney Store

