Mickey & Friends Openwork Charms by Pandora Arrive at Disney Store

The lovely charms are the perfect addition to your jewelry collection, plus for a limited time, get a free Jewelry Box with a qualifying purchase!

Fans who love the magic of Disney and elegance of Pandora Jewelry will love the new openwork charms that have arrived at Disney Store. Inspired by Mickey Mouse and Friends, this series of accessories features the Sensational Six: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has teamed with PANDORA to bring more dazzling accessories to guests, this time with an emphasis on six classic characters.

A wave of openwork charms showcasing the unmistakable profiles of Mickey and Friends are captured in sterling silver. Each charm item is crafted with expert detail so there’s no mistaking which of the Sensational Six you’re showcasing on your Pandora bracelet (sold separately).

As the ladies of the group, Minnie and Daisy’s signature elements are pretty eyelashes and bows, while Mickey’s and Donald’s looks highlight their personality, and Goofy and Pluto show off big grins and floppy ears.

The latest Disney x Pandora openwork charms are available now at Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. For a limited time, receive a Free Mickey Mouse and Friends Jewelry Box with a qualifying purchase of one charm carrier bracelet and three jewelry items from the Mickey and Friends Disney x Pandora collection. While supplies last.

Mickey Mouse Openwork Charm by Pandora

Minnie Mouse Openwork Charm by Pandora

Donald Duck Openwork Charm by Pandora

Daisy Duck Openwork Charm by Pandora

Pluto Openwork Charm by Pandora

Goofy Openwork Charm by Pandora

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!