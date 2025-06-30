Mini Mix-Its Plush Line Features Summertime Fun Styles for Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

These fresh summer styles showcase how Donald and Daisy are dressing for the beach!

Disney Mini Mix-Its plush pals have been given a new look to signal summertime fun! Donald Duck and Daisy Duck are headed to the beach in adorable headwear inspired by days in the sun.

Summer is officially here so that means it’s time to update the looks for Disney Mini Mix-Its

Newly landed at Disney Store are Donald and Daisy Duck characters who are sporting some stylish head pieces that resemble common sights at the beach.

Daisy Duck Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - 7 1/4"

Each plush comes with a swappable headwear accessory and for this release Daisy’s hat looks like a colorful beach ball, while Donald is wearing a purple star covered in polka dots. Donald’s hat almost looks like a sand mold or squeaker toy that can always be found in a beach bag!

As for the stylish hats, they can be swapped with toppers from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.

Donald Duck Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - 7 3/4"

This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure just over 7 inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.

Donald and Daisy Disney Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store

