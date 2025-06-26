Disney Store Japan's Super Cute Urupocha-Chan Plush Have Arrived Stateside

Mickey and his pals are here as mini plush that are so soft and entirely cuddly.

We love it when international items from other Disney Store locations arrive here in the United States. The newest offerings are the super cute, ultra cuddly Urupocha-Chan plush from Disney Store Japan. Yeah, we’re obsessed too.

2025 has seen the arrival of many international Disney Store plush and accessories hailing from Disney Store China and Disney Store Japan and today brings us another series of cute items called Urupocha-Chan plush.

The Disney Store Japan release has made a grand entrance with six beloved, classic characters presented in cute, mini plush form.

This adorably sweet series of collectibles features favorite Disney characters as palm-sized soft fluffy plush with a cute chubby body. Yes, they may be small but each pal is hugely huggable! This first wave includes: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck Stitch Angel

The Disney Store Japan Urupocha-Chan Collection is available now at Disney Store and each plush sells for $16.99.

