Disney Store Japan's Super Cute Urupocha-Chan Plush Have Arrived Stateside
We love it when international items from other Disney Store locations arrive here in the United States. The newest offerings are the super cute, ultra cuddly Urupocha-Chan plush from Disney Store Japan. Yeah, we’re obsessed too.
What’s Happening:
- 2025 has seen the arrival of many international Disney Store plush and accessories hailing from Disney Store China and Disney Store Japan and today brings us another series of cute items called Urupocha-Chan plush.
- The Disney Store Japan release has made a grand entrance with six beloved, classic characters presented in cute, mini plush form.
- This adorably sweet series of collectibles features favorite Disney characters as palm-sized soft fluffy plush with a cute chubby body. Yes, they may be small but each pal is hugely huggable! This first wave includes:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Stitch
- Angel
- The Disney Store Japan Urupocha-Chan Collection is available now at Disney Store and each plush sells for $16.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Guests can also celebrate Stitch and enjoy 26% off $100+ on Select Styles when they use the code STITCH.
Mickey Mouse Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan
Minnie Mouse Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan
Donald Duck Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan
Daisy Duck Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan
Stitch Urupocha-Chan Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan
Angel Urupocha-Chan Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan
