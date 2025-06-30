Disney Store Brings Kids Varsity Jacket Lineup to Back to School Collection

Your kids can dress their best in these trendy jackets featuring Princesses, Heroes, and all their favorite characters.

Disney Store is already helping fans to gear up for the fall 2025 school with an assortment of Back to School accessories. Now they’re expanding their offerings with the arrival of Kids’ Varsity Jackets featuring characters like Disney Princesses, Spider-Man, Elsa and Anna, Lightning McQueen and more.

What’s Happening:

Whether or not you and your kids are looking forward to the new school year you can plan and dress for success thanks to Disney Store!

Today brings about new offerings in Disney Store’s Back to School lineup as an assortment of character-themed Varsity Jackets are now available.

Kids can show off their love for a favorite Disney character or film with these trendy jackets that feature satiny finishes, embroidery, screen printing, and even some glitter elements that match the essence of the character.

The popular outerwear has a traditional varsity jacket look, with ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs, front pockets, zip closures, and a two tone color scheme. Characters include: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Disney Princesses Moana 2 The Little Mermaid Frozen Toy Story Cars Spider-Man

To give their Varsity Jacket that extra special touch, styles can also be personalized with a child’s name for an additional $10.95.

Back to School Varsity Jackets are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney Store Merchandise:

