Boo to You! Disney Store's Halloween Shop is Open and Features an Exciting Range of Apparel and Accessories
Happy Halloween Disney fans! Okay, okay we still have a few months until the official arrival of the holiday, but that makes now the perfect time for Disney Store to open their Halloween Shop! Dozens of new items have poured in including a wide range of apparel and accessories for the whole family.
- Disney Store is so excited for the Halloween season that they’ve just opened their online Halloween Shop…and it's not even August!
- Just last week, Disney previewed the collection of styles that are decorated with Mickey-themed pumpkins, characters in costume, and oranged-hued everything!
- Preparing for the spooky event has never been easier, or so much fun. Guests can stock up on a apparel for the family including:
- T-Shirts
- Hoodies
- Sweatshirts
- Baseball jerseys
- In addition the these fashionable selections, there’s a lineup of accessories too spanning wearable items like:
- Lug Crossbody Bags
- Baseball Cap
- Ear Headbands
- Earrings
- Mickey and Friends Face Totes
Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Big Face Tote
- New Halloween selections are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $17.99-$65.00.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Halloween Apparel
Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover for Adults
Minnie Mouse Halloween Pullover for Kids
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults
Mickey Mouse Halloween Baseball Shirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Baseball Shirt for Kids
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pullover for Women
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Zip Hoodie for Adults
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Zip Hoodie for Kids
Mickey Mouse Halloween Skirt for Girls
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Woven Shirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse Back to Front Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover, Pants and Beanie Set for Baby
Family Jammies!
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Sleep Set for Women
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Lounge Pants for Adults
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween PJ PALS for Kids
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Nightshirt for Girls
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Stretchie Sleeper for Baby
Halloween-Themed Accessories
Mickey Mouse Halloween Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Canvas Tote Bag
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween MagicBand+ - Limited Release
Mickey Mouse Halloween Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Baseball Cap for Adults - Disneyland
Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Earrings by Bauble Bar
Minnie Mouse Witch Halloween Earrings by BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Earrings by BaubleBar
