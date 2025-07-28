Boo to You! Disney Store's Halloween Shop is Open and Features an Exciting Range of Apparel and Accessories

This drop is full of Mickey Mouse pumpkins, character face totes, and must-have apparel for the perfect Halloween season.

Happy Halloween Disney fans! Okay, okay we still have a few months until the official arrival of the holiday, but that makes now the perfect time for Disney Store to open their Halloween Shop! Dozens of new items have poured in including a wide range of apparel and accessories for the whole family.

Disney Store is so excited for the Halloween season that they’ve just opened their online Halloween Shop…and it's not even August!

Preparing for the spooky event has never been easier, or so much fun. Guests can stock up on a apparel for the family including: T-Shirts Hoodies Sweatshirts Baseball jerseys



In addition the these fashionable selections, there’s a lineup of accessories too spanning wearable items like: Lug Crossbody Bags Baseball Cap Ear Headbands Earrings Mickey and Friends Face Totes



Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Big Face Tote

New Halloween selections are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $17.99-$65.00.

Halloween Apparel

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover for Adults

Minnie Mouse Halloween Pullover for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse Halloween Baseball Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Baseball Shirt for Kids

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pullover for Women

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Zip Hoodie for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Zip Hoodie for Kids

Mickey Mouse Halloween Skirt for Girls

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Woven Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Back to Front Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween T-Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover, Pants and Beanie Set for Baby

Family Jammies!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Sleep Set for Women

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Lounge Pants for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween PJ PALS for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Nightshirt for Girls

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Halloween-Themed Accessories

Mickey Mouse Halloween Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Canvas Tote Bag

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween MagicBand+ - Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Halloween Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Baseball Cap for Adults - Disneyland

Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Earrings by Bauble Bar

Minnie Mouse Witch Halloween Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Earrings by BaubleBar

