Style Your Halloween the Disney Way with Not-So-Spooky Decor from the Halloween Shop
Happy Halloween Disney fans! Okay, okay we still have a few months until the official arrival of the holiday, but that makes now the perfect time for Disney Store to open their Halloween Shop! Dozens of new items have poured in including a selection of home decor items spanning figurines, ornaments and more.
- Disney Store is so excited for the Halloween season that they’ve just opened their online Halloween Shop…and it's not even August!
- Just last week, Disney previewed the collection of styles such as a Halloween countdown calendar figurine, and themed ornaments to brighten up your home.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar
- Fans can decorate all of their favorite spaces with these charming items that feature Mickey and Friends in costume, Mickey Mouse Pumpkins, and other not-so-spooky decor essentials. The lineup includes:
- Throw Pillows
- Mugs
- Candy Bowl
- Snow Globe
- Throw Blanket
- Trick-Or-Treat Bucket
- And more!
- Halloween home decorations are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $26.99-$99.99.
Mickey Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Light-Up Treat Bucket
Mickey Mouse Jack-'o-Lantern Halloween Candy Bowl
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Throw Blanket
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Mug
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Throw Pillow
Chip 'n Dale Halloween Ornament
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Ornament
Mickey Mouse Jack-'o-Lantern Wreath Halloween Ornament
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Mini Snowglobe
Mickey Mouse Jack-'o-Lantern Disney "EAR"esistibles Collectible - Halloween
Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath
Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-'o-Lantern
Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-'o-Lantern
