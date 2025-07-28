Style Your Halloween the Disney Way with Not-So-Spooky Decor from the Halloween Shop

A charming variety of holiday styles are sure to bring the perfect touch of Disney magic to your Halloween celebration.

Happy Halloween Disney fans! Okay, okay we still have a few months until the official arrival of the holiday, but that makes now the perfect time for Disney Store to open their Halloween Shop! Dozens of new items have poured in including a selection of home decor items spanning figurines, ornaments and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Disney Store is so excited for the Halloween season that they’ve just opened their online Halloween Shop…and it's not even August!

Just last week, Disney previewed the collection of styles

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar

Fans can decorate all of their favorite spaces with these charming items that feature Mickey and Friends in costume, Mickey Mouse Pumpkins, and other not-so-spooky decor essentials. The lineup includes: Throw Pillows Mugs Candy Bowl Snow Globe Throw Blanket Trick-Or-Treat Bucket And more!

Halloween home decorations are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $26.99-$99.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Light-Up Treat Bucket

Mickey Mouse Jack-'o-Lantern Halloween Candy Bowl

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Throw Blanket

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Mug

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Throw Pillow

Chip 'n Dale Halloween Ornament

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Ornament

Mickey Mouse Jack-'o-Lantern Wreath Halloween Ornament

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Mini Snowglobe

Mickey Mouse Jack-'o-Lantern Disney "EAR"esistibles Collectible - Halloween

Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath

Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-'o-Lantern

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-'o-Lantern

More Disney Store Halloween

